First casting decisions revealed for The CW’s ‘iZombie’ adaptation

(CBR) Three actors have been added to The CW's “iZombie” pilot, as reported Tuesday by Deadline: Malcolm Goodwin, Alexandra Krosney and David Anders.
Goodwin, best known for his role on A&E's “Breakout Kings,” will play “co-lead” Clive, a police detective and main character Liv's boss. Krosney, who appeared on a 2009 episode of “Lost,” has been cast as Peyton, Liv's best friend and roommate. Anders, best known for his roles in “Alias,” “Heroes,” “Once Upon a Time” and a one-episode appearance in “Arrow,” will play show villain Blaine, described by Deadline as “an entitled rich kid who bites off more than he can chew in the drug business.”
These are the first cast announcements for the Vertigo adaptation, in contention for a spot on The CW's 2014-2015 schedule. Notably, none of these character names — including lead character Liz, who was named Gwendolyn Price in the comic — are from the source material, the 28-issue series from Chris Roberson and Mike Allred.
The “iZombie” pilot is written by “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas and frequent collaborator Diane Ruggiero. The CW is already home to DC Comics adaptation “Arrow,” and also has “The Flash” at the pilot stage for next season.

