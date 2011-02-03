First Look: Chris Evans as Captain America in final costume

So the media machine behind “Captain America” was not initially very successful at keeping the costume under wraps with leaked photos appearing around the internets as early as last summer. But all of a sudden June is just around the corner and we finally start to get some official images from the production, first from Entertainment Weekly that Drew commented on before, and now a slew more shots published in the UK’s Empire Magazine.
So below is what the complete costume is supposed to look like when it’s properly lit and airbrushed. I’m sure they were delaying showing the helmet due to the darn thing having wings on it, but I don’t think it looks so bad. The wings look more like an airline logo than anything else, and maintain a military vibe, which at the end of the day is appropriate. Thoughts?
Lot’s more pictures from the film appear in the issue, including Tommy Lee Jones as Col. Chester Phillips, you can buy the magazine to hold in your hands here. The guys at Superhero Hype were kind enough to make some scans if that is all you’re after.
I like it.
The Marvel Studios films (not the Craptastic Four, Emo Dancing Spider-Man, or the X-Men stuff) have a very cool, Ultimate Marvel Universe flair to them.
From Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury to Captain America behaving like a real soldier and having a uniform that makes sense when used in a military, war setting, it all comes from the Ultimate Marvel Universe.
I like it. I think this is how they’ll make Thor work, too. In the Ultimates (the Ultimate Universe version of The Avengers), before everyone found out that Asgard was real, everyone thought Thor was insane. Seems like part of the film Thor universe takes that same track for a little while.
For me, Green Lantern is still the film I most want to see and most want to succeed, but these Marvel films should be pretty cool, too. As long as they’re more Iron Man and less Iron Man 2.
Oh, and Kevin Feige is still a gigantic douche bag who chased Favs away with his ridiculous cheapness and insane need to not let films breathe before you start shooting sequels.
Feige needs to take a lesson from Chris Nolan.
This costume looks great, even though I don’t like the helmet. It doesn’t like it can protect him much, and leaves most of the face exposed.
I think it looks stupid. If Marvel is going for the “real world” approach, they should have just never bothered with Captain America in the first place.
I DOn’t know, they could have stopped at the shield and just given him a regular helmet, right? I mean in the book he has red boots and ACTUAL wings coming out of his head
I think it looks o.k. the overall design is good I guess but I could nit-pick a few things. Its not bad. I don’t like the grey colored straps.