First Look: Ewan McGregor is Jesus Christ in Sundance’s ‘Last Days in the Desert’

12.10.14 4 years ago

Ewan McGregor is darkness and light.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee is playing the dual role of Jesus and the Devil in the forthcoming Sundance drama “Last Days in the Desert” – and the first photo of him as the former has arrived.

It's pretty much what you'd expect – long brown hair, tattered robes, beard – but the film takes off from a different perspective than we've seen: namely, an “imagined chapter from his forty days of fasting and praying in the desert. On his way out of the wilderness, Jesus struggles with the Devil over the fate of a family in crisis, setting for himself a dramatic test.”

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia (“Albert Nobbs,” “Passengers”) and also starring Ciarán Hinds, Ayelet Zurer and Tye Sheridan, “Last Days in the Desert” is set to debut as part of Sundance's Premieres lineup. Check out the photo below.

The 2015 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 22-Feb. 1 in Park City, Utah.

