First Look: Harold and Kumar celebrate the holidays in ‘Christmas’

When we last dropped in on the lives of stoner buddies Harold and Kumar, they were escaping from Guantanamo Bay and sharing a doobie with Dubya.

Now they’re back, with the holiday-themed “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas,” and we’ve got photographic evidence of it.

Dressed as Nutcracker characters, Harold (“Star Trek’s” John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn, “Superman Returns”) flank their longtime pal Neil Patrick Harris (played by “How I Met Your Mother’s” Neil Patrick Harris).

The film will also star Patton Oswalt, Danneel Ackles, Danny Trejo, Thomas Lennon, Eddie Kaye Thomas and David Krumholtz.

The best part? This one will be in 3D.

“A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas” opens nationwide November 4.



What’s your favorite “H&K” moment so far?