First look: Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West as ‘Burton and Taylor’

06.04.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are together again for the first time since last year’s “Liz and Dick.”

BBC America has unveiled a sneak peek at Dominic West and Helena Bonham Carter as the legendary Hollywood couple in the forthcoming TV movie “Burton and Taylor.” 

West (“The Wire”) and Carter (“The King”s Speech”) take on the volatile on-again-off-again couple for the 90-minute drama which follows their increasingly strained romance during their collaborative 1983 revival of Noel Coward’s stage play “Private Lives.”

Take a look at the photo here

Written by William Ivory (“Made in Dagenham, Going for Gold”), “Burton and Taylor” was directed by Richard Laxton (“Effie,” “Him And Her”) and produced by Lachlan McKinnon (“Silent Witness”).
Lindsay Lohan and Grant Bowler played the famed couple in Lifetime’s 2012 biopic “Liz and Dick.”

“Burton and Taylor” will premiere this fall.

What do you think if West and Carter as Burton and Taylor? Are they a match?

