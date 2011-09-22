First Look: Sam Worthington walks the line on new ‘Man on a Ledge’ poster

In the tradition of such spacially-limited films as Hitchcock’s “Lifeboat,” the Colin Farrel thriller “Phone Booth” and last year’s Ryan Reynolds starrer “Buried,” comes “Man on a Ledge,” which takes place mostly where you’d imagine it would. The brand new poster (below) appears to sum up the film.

Sam Worthington (“Avatar,” “Terminator: Salvation”) plays an ex-cop-turned-fugitive who attempts suicide by walking out of a high-rise window. Elizabeth Banks plays the police negotiator who slowly starts to suspect that the jumper is actually just a distraction for a crime being committed somewhere across town.

The busy Worthington, currently co-starring in “The Debt,” appears in the film alongside Banks (who will soon be seen in “Hunger Games”), Jamie Bell (“King Kong”), Ed Harris (“Pollack”), Anthony Mackie (“The Hurt Locker”), Genesis Rodriguez, Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) and Ed Burns (“27 Dresses”).

The film marks the directorial debut of Lars von Trier collaborator Asger Leth (“Ghosts of Cite Soleil”). The two worked together on the documentary “The Five Obstructions,” about Asger’s director father, Jorgen Leth. 

Here’s the poster:

“Man on a Ledge” opens nationwide January 13, 2012.

