First Look: Teaser poster for Joss Whedon’s ‘Avengers’

Comic-Con is here, and the studios are ramping up the promotional frenzies for their upcoming fan-friendly films.

Chief among those films is Marvel’s upcoming supergroup epic “The Avengers,” directed by Joss Whedon, and featuring Marvel heroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johannsson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and CaptainÂ America (Chris Evans), plus the villainous Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

And, just in time to kick off the Con, Marvel has released the film’s first official teaser poster. Unfortunately, none of those aforementioned heroes are on it. It’s just a big “A,” with the words “Assemble 2012” on it. Hey, it’s better than nothing.



Check it out here:



The Avengers” opens nationwide May 4, 2012.