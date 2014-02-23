First photo of Rupert Friend suited up as ‘Agent 47’ released

and 02.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Feast your eyes on the first image of “Homeland” actor Rupert Friend as the title character in “Agent 47”. IGN scored the above image from a source on the European set, where the Fox International film is shooting.

Friend stepped in to replace Paul Walker after the actor”s untimely death. Timothy Olyphant played the character in 2007′s “Hitman”, which takes its name directly from the IO Interactive video game franchise.

Earlier this month, Zachary Quinto signed on to play a part in the film, which is directed by Aleksander Bach based on a script by Skip Woods and Michael Finch. The film doesn”t have a set release date.

Around The Web

TAGSAgent 47ALEKSANDER BACHFoxFox InternationalRUPERT FRIEND

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP