First picture of Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’

At the beginning of this week we brought you picture of Henry Cavill on set for 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.” In that image, Cavill was, seemingly, dressed as Clark Kent. Today, as we head into the July 4th holiday, we have a new image with the actor indisputably dressed as Superman.
You can see a crop of the image above, and the full picture is below. The costume looks exceptionally similar (maybe even the exact same, definitely tell us if you spot differences) to the one Cavill wore in “Man of Steel.”
Along with publishing the image, USA Today included some quotes from a talk with Zack Snyder. In the article, the director of “Batman V Superman” and “Man of Steel” has a lot to say about working with Cavill and the meaning of the title itself.
The discussion of the title may be a little odd, but what isn't odd is the way Snyder discussed the anticipation for the new movie. “You can talk all you want about other superhero movies, but it's Batman and Superman, let's just be honest,” the director said. “I don't know how you get bigger than that.”
“Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” opens May 6, 2016. The movie is currently shooting in Detroit, and we will be sure to bring you new information as it comes.
The only two differences I see are the blue is less dark and the belt buckle is now a rectangle instead of an ovle.
The swoopy designs on the sides of his hips and torso are a little different as well.
Great picture, and I think Cavill was fantastic in MoS. The film definitely had some flaws, but on the whole I thought it was pretty great, and more or less the Superman film I’ve waited my whole life to see.
But I have almost no confidence in this “sequel.” Superman deserves a true sequel of his own, one without Batman stealing the thunder, and without all these other characters (WW, Cyborg, Aquaman) shoehorned into it. I also hate the casting of Luthor (“Heisenberg” would’ve been scary, Eisenberg not so much) .
Goyer’s recent, douchey comments about women and about fandom have pretty much sealed the deal for me. If it’s decent, maybe I’ll Redbox the DVD or watch it on TV, but I’ll skip this one in favor Captain America 3 at the theatre.
Hey Smart Guy you do know that this isn’t a MOS sequel right ? This is a world’s finest movie to introduce those characters so just wait for the movie to come out to pass judgement and btw Goyers script isn’t in the movie Chris Terrio wrote it
According to that recently revealed DC movie plan, MOS 2 is due in 2018, so he is getting a true sequel, this is something different.
Context… why does context never matter any longer?
And why can’t people joke around in an obvious ridiculous manner, not being serious at all, and people can’t understand that they were actually just joking around?
I swear to Christ, people… enough with the thought crime bullshit and just… chill out.
We seriously need to chill out. And get over ourselves.
Goyer wasn’t being serious. At all. Dig deeper. Understand the context. Read the whole conversation of what was happening and what was being said.
This is really Ted Turner’s fault. 24-hour news because instant Headline News with all news on the ticker in little snippets became the need for instant, everything, breaking news everywhere, became “reporting” on Twitter in 140 characters or less.
There’s no room for context. There’s no room to let a story breathe and check everything out.
There’s only page views and retweets and bullshit.
Sigh.
The belt buckle is different, the cuffs look more like it’s part of the suit itself and the symbol is actually pretty smaller than Man Of Steel suit