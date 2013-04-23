B-

Watch: Fitz & The Tantrums dance for you in ‘Out of My League’ video

04.23.13 5 years ago

For Fitz & The Tantrums” second album, “More Than Just A Dream,” the Los Angeles band incorporates many of the sounds of the ’80s, especially on first single, “Out Of My League,” so it”s entirely fitting, if not particularly scintillating, that the video for “League” looks like something from that era.

Someone”s gotten a new computer and is not afraid to use it: Images dissolve, split, get pixillated, and digitized with in myriad ways as the band: primarily lead singers Fitz and Noelle Scaggs shimmy and coo through the song, which sounds straight off of a Human League or Thompson Twins album.

“Out of My League” is already catching on at Modern Rock radio. “More Than A Dream” comes out May 7.

