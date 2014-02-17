Five Captain America and Thor tales that would make great sequels

(CBR) Everybody gets trilogies! That’s right — it looks like Captain America and Thor will be following in the footsteps of their fellow Avenger, Iron Man. Even though dates have not been set, both heroes are on track to get third installments in their own sub-franchises: Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost have been hired to write the third “Thor” film, while Marvel Studios is reportedly so happy with “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” that they’ve asked directors Anthony and Joe Russo to come back for more.

These films won’t hit theaters until 2016 at the earliest, where they’ll be part of the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’ll both most likely deal with whatever fallout there is from 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” meaning that these third films could be radically different from their predecessors. With that in mind, and even though we don’t yet know exactly what the “Avengers” sequel has in store for the two heroes, we figured it’s never too early to guess where these solo franchises might be headed!