Florence + the Machine join ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ soundtrack

03.29.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

British soul rockers Florence and the Machine are heading into the woods with the upcoming film “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

The group is lending a new song called “Breath of Life” to the film’s soundtrack. It’s not known at this time which other bands will be featured on the collection.

“Hunstman” features “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart as Snow White, Charlize Theron as the wicked (and wicked hot) queen and “Thor” lead Chris Hemsworth as the Huntsman, whom the queen assigns to eliminate the rebel Snow. The film’s being positioned as a darker alternative to Relativity’s new take on the legend, “Mirror MIrror,” which hits theaters this week.

Meanwhile, Florence + the Machine have recorded a segment for MTV’s resurrected “Unplugged” series, where they performed a cover of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” in addition to a number of songs from both their debut “Lungs,” and sophomore set “Ceremonials.” The episode will air April 8, with a record of the event hitting stores the next day. Future “unplugged” performers this season will include The Civil Wars and Dierks Bentley, reports Billboard.com.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens June 1.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS HEMSWORTHFlorence + the MachineJULIA ROBERTSkristen stewartsnow white and the huntsman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP