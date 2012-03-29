Florence + the Machine join ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ soundtrack

British soul rockers Florence and the Machine are heading into the woods with the upcoming film “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

The group is lending a new song called “Breath of Life” to the film’s soundtrack. It’s not known at this time which other bands will be featured on the collection.

“Hunstman” features “Twilight” star Kristen Stewart as Snow White, Charlize Theron as the wicked (and wicked hot) queen and “Thor” lead Chris Hemsworth as the Huntsman, whom the queen assigns to eliminate the rebel Snow. The film’s being positioned as a darker alternative to Relativity’s new take on the legend, “Mirror MIrror,” which hits theaters this week.

Meanwhile, Florence + the Machine have recorded a segment for MTV’s resurrected “Unplugged” series, where they performed a cover of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness” in addition to a number of songs from both their debut “Lungs,” and sophomore set “Ceremonials.” The episode will air April 8, with a record of the event hitting stores the next day. Future “unplugged” performers this season will include The Civil Wars and Dierks Bentley, reports Billboard.com.

“Snow White and the Huntsman” opens June 1.