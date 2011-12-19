Florida critics spring for ‘Descendants,’ Scorsese

The Florida Film Critics Circle has tossed its hat into the over-stuffed precursor ring this year by picking “The Descendants” as the year’s best film. Martin Scorsese picked up the Best Director prize for “Hugo” while Michelle Williams continued a dominating streak by nabbing Best Actress. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist”

Best Arti Direction/Production Design: “Hugo”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”

Best Animated Feature: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Documentary: “Project Nim”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”

Breakout: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

