Florida critics spring for ‘Descendants,’ Scorsese

The Florida Film Critics Circle has tossed its hat into the over-stuffed precursor ring this year by picking “The Descendants” as the year’s best film. Martin Scorsese picked up the Best Director prize for “Hugo” while Michelle Williams continued a dominating streak by nabbing Best Actress. Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Picture: “The Descendants”
Best Director: Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”
Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist”
Best Arti Direction/Production Design: “Hugo”
Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”
Best Visual Effects: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
Best Animated Feature: “The Adventures of Tintin”
Best Documentary: “Project Nim”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Skin I Live In”
Breakout: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
So glad that Tintin is starting to get picked over Rango.
Indeed. I wonder how much of it has to do with the fact that the regional critics are finally able to see the film.
A clean sweep for “The Tree of Life” in Best Cinematography. Nobody can argue with that!
The Academy will.
Exactly. Unless they want to throw ToL a bone. This is going to be True Grit/Inception all over again. If it’s not ToL, it’ll be War Horse or Hugo, I’d imagine.
And, FYI, it’s not a clean sweep, actually. War Horse won one, Melancholia won another. But 14/16 ain’t shabby.
Yeah yeah yeah. Honestly, I have no idea why you’re so sure of yourself.
Michelle Williams seems to be doing pretty well so far, and I haven’t seen Viola Davis pick up many Best Actress awards yet — definitely not in the numbers Williams is getting. Is Streep v. Williams the real two-woman race?