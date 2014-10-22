Florida Georgia Line is No. 1 over new albums from Pink, The Game and… U2

#Sam Smith #U2
10.22.14 4 years ago

Florida Georgia Line have their first No. 1 album, as “Anything Goes” bows on top of The Billboard 200. It sold 197,000 copies over last week.

That bests the No. 2 on the list, Jason Aldean's former No. 1 “Old Boots, New Dirt,” which sold 91,000.

Suprisingly, Bob Seger's never had a higher debut than this week, as “Ride Out” starts out at No. 3 with 59,000. His 1986 album “Like a Rock” eventually peaked at the same spot, so it ties.

You+Me — the combo of Pink (Alecia Moore) and City And Colour's Dallas Green — sees their “rose ave.” bow at No. 4 with 50,000.

Barbra Streisand's former chart-topper “Partners” falls No. 3 to No. 5 with 40,000. Sam Smith's “In the Lonely Hour” rebounds No. 10 to No. 6 with 37,000, after appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Today.”

The Game's new one “Blood Moon: Year of the Wolf” howls at No. 7 with 33,000. Hoodie Allen's “People Keep Talking” starts at No. 8 with 30,000.

After a week at all other stores besides iTunes, U2's formerly Apple exclusive album “Songs of Innocence” sells only 28,000 at No. 9. (As Billboard points out, 96% of those sales were for vinyl or CD).

At No 10 is Jessie J's new “Sweet Talker,” her highest charting album.

Sales overall for the year are down around 14%.

