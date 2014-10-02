Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar reanimate the dead in haunting ‘Never Catch me’ video

For a video about death, Flying Lotus's “Never Catch Me” clip is disarmingly fun.

Two insanely talented deceased children come back to life at their very own funeral in the latest video for the rapper/producer's existential-themed album “You're Dead!”, his fifth LP under the FL moniker and first since 2012's “Until the Quiet Comes.” Grammy-nominated MC Kendrick Lamar guests on the track, which includes the lyric, “They say that Heaven's real/Analyze my demise, I say I'm super anxious/Recognize I deprive this fear and then embrace it.” Clap along to the haunting and beautiful clip below.

“You're Dead!” releases Oct. 7. Tour dates further down the page.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tour Dates:

10-09 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre

10-10 Miami, FL – III Points Festival

10-11 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

10-12 Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle

10-13 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

10-14 Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater

10-15 New York, NY – Terminal 5

10-17 Boston, MA – Paradise

10-18 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Societe des Arts Technologiques

10-21 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10-23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall

10-24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

10-25 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11-07 London, England – The Roundhouse

11-09 Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest

11-11 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

11-12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11-13 San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre

11-14 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Tickets

11-15 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

11-17 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11-18 Seattle, WA – Neptune

11-19 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

11-21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11-22 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

12-05 Tokyo, Japan – Stellar Ball

04-17 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton