Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar reanimate the dead in haunting ‘Never Catch me’ video

For a video about death, Flying Lotus's “Never Catch Me” clip is disarmingly fun.
Two insanely talented deceased children come back to life at their very own funeral in the latest video for the rapper/producer's existential-themed album “You're Dead!”, his fifth LP under the FL moniker and first since 2012's “Until the Quiet Comes.” Grammy-nominated MC Kendrick Lamar guests on the track, which includes the lyric, “They say that Heaven's real/Analyze my demise, I say I'm super anxious/Recognize I deprive this fear and then embrace it.” Clap along to the haunting and beautiful clip below.
“You're Dead!” releases Oct. 7. Tour dates further down the page.
Tour Dates:
10-09 Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theatre
10-10 Miami, FL – III Points Festival
10-11 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
10-12 Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle
10-13 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
10-14 Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater
10-15 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10-17 Boston, MA – Paradise
10-18 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
10-20 Montreal, Quebec – Societe des Arts Technologiques
10-21 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
10-23 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Hall
10-24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
10-25 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
11-07 London, England – The Roundhouse
11-09 Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest
11-11 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
11-12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
11-13 San Diego, CA – North Park Theatre
11-14 Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Tickets
11-15 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club
11-17 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11-18 Seattle, WA – Neptune
11-19 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
11-21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11-22 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
12-05 Tokyo, Japan – Stellar Ball
04-17 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
