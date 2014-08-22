Foo Fighters tease new music in ‘Sonic Highways’ trailer for HBO

08.22.14 4 years ago

Foo Fighters have the new album “Sonic Highways” due out on Nov. 10. Dave Grohl's HBO documentary series “Sonic Highways” is also on the way, premiering Oct. 17.

You can get a taste of both the album and the show in the trailer below.

Steve Albini, Gary Clarke Jr., a consistently cold Chicago, vintage footage of Bad Brains and other interviews and adornments make up what is a pretty rocking tease.

As previously reported, the band recorded eight new songs in eight cities, for an album that will arrive with eight album covers. Grohl and his filming crew interview producers, artists and other musical gads-about-town (like Dan Auerbach, Rick Rubin, Pharrell, Slash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and even President Barack Obama) in each city, and his band collaborates with at least one artist for each song.

The tracklist for the set is below the video

Here is the tracklist for Foo Fighters' “Sonic Highways”:

1. Something From Nothing (4:49)
2. The Feast and the Famine (3:50)
3. Congregation (5:12)
4. What Did I Do?/God As My Witness (5:44)
5. Outside (5:15)
6. In the Clear (4:04)
7. Subterranean (6:08)
8. I Am a River (7:09)

