Former ‘Heroes’ star Masi Oka will star in Syfy’s ‘Correctors’ pilot

Former “Heroes” star Masi Oka is teaming with with writer Alex Sabeti (“Art of Cool”) on the time travel-themed pilot “The Correctors” for Syfy, according the The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Correctors” centers around a pair of agents, employed by the Exceptions Bureau, who travel to a parallel universe and possess their personal counterparts in that universe in order to prevent disastrous future occurrences from taking place. Sounds a bit like “Inception” crossed with “The Adjustment Bureau.”

Oka will star in and exec produce the pilot, which will be written by Sabeti. They developed the premise together.

Oka played Hiro Nakamura, who was able to manipulate time, on NBC’s “Heroes.” He has also been featured on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” remake this season. Before acting, Oka spent time at Industrial Light and Magic, where he worked on visual effects for the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy and Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds.”

