Foul Ball: 11 of the worst sports movies ever

, , and 08.17.14 4 years ago

“Rocky.” “Hoosiers.” “Bull Durham.” “Raging Bull.” All great sports movies. And then there are these.

Look, we love a great baseball or football or boxing or basketball or badminton movie as much as the next person, but most of them are either terribly generic or just plain terrible. And while we certainly love celebrating the best of the best here at HitFix, sometimes it's just fun to  laugh at stuff that's bad.

So with football season upon us, we asked a few HitFix staffers to pick their least-favorite entries in the genre for a little schaudenfreude-y fun. Have a ball by clicking through the gallery below, then let us know what we missed in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSBad News Bears Go to JapanCADDYSHACK 2For Love of the GameLADYBUGSOVER THE TOPReady to RumbleRocky 5SPORTS MOVIESThe BabeThe Fish That Saved PittsburghThe Legend of Bagger Vancethe replacementsworst sports movies

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP