Fox denies Schwarzenegger showing up in ‘Avatar 2’

(CBR) Well, that didn”t take long: Just the other day, a rumor began circulating that Arnold Schwarzenegger would re-team with “Terminator” director James Cameron to play a villain in “Avatar 2”, but now Fox has stepped in to throw water on that fire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said Schwarzenegger won”t be in the movie and isn”t even in talks for a role.

Then again, this is Hollywood, remember how Michael Bay wasn”t going to direct “Transformers 4” and Khan had nothing to do with “Star Trek Into Darkness”?

Cameron is looking to film “Avatar 2, 3 and 4” all at the same time beginning next year, with an eye toward 2016, 2017 and 2018 December releases. “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” writer Josh Friedman is working on 2 while Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) are teaming for “Avatar 3”, and “Salinger’s” Shane Salerno is working on the fourth.