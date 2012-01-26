Fox loses ‘War’ with MPAA over new Reese Witherspoon film

01.27.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

20th Century Fox has lost its bid to have “This Means War” downgraded to a less-restrictive PG-13 rating, with the MPAA Ratings Appeals Board today upholding the “R” (for “some sexual content”) originally assigned to the forthcoming action/comedy. The decision will undoubtedly have a negative effect on the film’s box-office, given that no one under the age of 17 will be admitted without an adult accompanying them. How much of an effect, of course, is another question entirely.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Tom Hardy and Chelsea Handler, “This Means War” centers on two CIA operatives (Pine and Hardy) who go to battle over a woman they’ve both fallen for (Witherspoon). Directed by McG (“Charlie’s Angels”, “We Are Marshall”), the film is slated for release on February 14th.

What are your thoughts on the MPAA’s decision? Will the more restrictive rating have a significant impact on the film’s commercial performance?

You can check out the film’s official trailer below:

