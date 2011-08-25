FOX officially resurrects ‘Breaking In’ for a second season

“Breaking In” has officially pulled off the rare double-Lazarus, rising from the dead with a second season renewal.

Â

FOX confirmed months of speculation and negotiations on Thursday (August 25) by ordering 13 additional episodes of the comedy.

Â

“‘Breaking In’ is a creatively vibrant and wildly adventurous comedy,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “We are looking forward to bringing it back for a second season and continuing our relationship with this incredibly talented cast and these fantastic creators â€“ Adam Goldberg and Seth Gordon. We can’t wait to see where they take these characters next year.”

Â

If nothing else, “Breaking In” has had an interesting journey.

Â

FOX originally ordered “Breaking In” to pilot in the spring of 2010, but despite strong buzz through the development process, the comedy wasn’t sent to series. Facing a comedy hole left by the swift fall burnout of “Running Wilde,” FOX gave “Breaking In” a midseason order in the late fall.Â

Â

“Breaking In” premiered in April and despite losing a massive percentage of its “American Idol” lead-in, the series ranked as FOX’s most watched live-action comedy. In an effort to see how much stand-alone audience the comedy had acquired, “Breaking In” was moved away from “Idol” for its finale and and drew roughly 3.3 million viewers and a minescule 18-49 rating airing after “Raising Hope.”Â

Â

Still, many industry observers were surprised when FOX canceled “Breaking In” in May and one particular usually non-partisan website led a three-month campaign to stir up interest in an after-the-fact renewal. Mission apparently accomplished.

Â

Created by Goldberg and Gordon, “Breaking In” stars Christian Slater, Bret Harrison, Alphonso McAuley and Odette Annable, who will be seen on FOX’s “House” before this comedy returns at midseason.

Â

With “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” “The New Girl” and “Raising Hope” slated for fall, FOX is still looking at several additional possibilities for midseason comedies, including “Little In Common,” which just added Heather Graham to its ensemble cast.

Â