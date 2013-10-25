FOX picks up a full season of ‘Dads’

Maximizing the totality of Friday’s (October 25) news cycle, FOX has officially given a full-season order to the critically reviled, ratings challenged freshman comedy “Dads.”
What? Tell me “Dads” wasn’t critically reviled or that it isn’t ratings challenged?
At least for now, Seth MacFarlane gets the last laugh, which isn’t surprising.
In the release announcing the back-nine order for “Dads,” FOX trumpets that “Dads” ranks as one of the season’s Top 10 new shows among men 18-34 and one of the Top 10 new comedies among men 18-49 and women 18-49.
I’ll repeat that: FOX dug as deep as “Top 10 new comedies among men 18-49 and women 18-34.” By my count, 13 new comedies have premiered this fall, including “We Are Men” and “Welcome to the Family,” which have already been cancelled. So you can stop and pause to think about all of the demographics in which “Dads” did not make the Top 10 new comedies, apparently.
“FOX has been looking to break into the multi-camera format for some time,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Reilly. “With ‘Dads,’ we have an asset that we can grow, and we”re looking forward to seeing where the fantastic cast and the creative minds of Seth, Alec, Mike and Wellesley take us the rest of the season.”
Through its first three telecasts, “Dads” is averaging a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Live+7 figures. In its most recent Live+SD airing, “Dads” averaged 3.42 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.
Created by Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, “Dads” stars Seth Green, Giovanni Ribisi, Peter Riegert, Martin Mull, Vanessa Lachey and Brenda Song, who hasn’t been asked to dress up as a schoolgirl since the pilot.
The “Dads” pickup came a week after FOX ordered a full season for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and gave that slightly more successful and vastly more critically admired comedy the second of its two post-Super Bowl slots, airing after an episode of “New Girl.”
The “Dads” pickup came hours after FOX announced its spring 2014 schedule, which appears to keep the network’s Tuesday comedy block intact, with the new comedy “Enlisted” still heading for Fridays and another new sitcom, “Surviving Jack,” heading for a cushier slot after “American Idol” on Thursdays.
I’ve stuck with “Dads,” because Kevin Reilly told me to. It hasn’t gotten funnier, but it hasn’t been especially offensive for a while.
Have you stuck with “Dads”? Are you pleased with the full-season order?
I watched the latest episode because nothing else was on and I was waiting for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Next time, I’ll opt for just keeping the TV off. It was horrendous.
MC – But at least it wasn’t *offensive*, right? Other than the joke about Asians not dreaming. And the not being funny.
I would like to see the numbers for men 18-34 because otherwise this is inexplicable.
John – Tuesday’s episode did a 1.4 rating among men 18-34, which was better than “Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife” and “Originals” among new Tuesday shows, but worse than “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “SHIELD.” That’s as far as I’m willing to research right now…
WHAT!? I’d rather watch an episode of “Heil Honey, I’m Home!”
It appears that “Operation Appease Seth MacFarlane” continues.
Darn, now I’ve lost the office Cancellation Watch 2013 pool
Dan,
What is the current episode order for Mindy Project?
The only rationale I can see for keeping around Dads, is because Fox decided it had to extend either Mindy or Dads, and decided to throw MacFarlane a bone.
Jobin00 – I *think* “Mindy” has 22. I could be wrong.
And Seth MacFarlane is a powerful thing.
I love Dads! Funniest show ever! Get over all the bs. It’s comedy! People get too offended too easily
Comedy at the expense of another group where the jokes are something a five year old would out grow in a few months is not something I find worth applauding. People get offended because the show builds most of its comedy around insulting groups, then tries to circle around and pretend white people are just as bad. Stop trying to use the excuse that “Oh it’s just comedy, stop being offended.” It’s not funny, it’s not clever, it’s not witty. It’s low level, unfunny, dead, offensive comedy that isn’t amusing anybody. Go on liking your show, just don’t pretend it’s anything worth writing home about.
Why do I get the feeling the IP address associated with the account under which this comment was made could be traced back to somewhere on the Fox lot…
What does Kevin Reilly have on you that has forced you into such a horribly compromised position?
“Fox has been looking to break into the multi-camera format for some time” ??
gee you mean the tired, bland, decades-only sitcom format that’s (thankfully) finally mostly died out at this point in favor of single camera? lol
