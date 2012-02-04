FOX Tuesday tweaks shift ‘Raising Hope,’ ‘Breaking In’

FOX has made a few minor tweaks to its spring Tuesday comedy block, specifically boosting the fortunes of the frequently resurrected comedy “Breaking In.”

Starting on Tuesday, March 6, the critically acclaimed (but viewer-starved) “Raising Hope” will shift to the 8 p.m. hour, followed by the critically reviled (and viewer-starved) “I Hate My Teenage Daughter.” FOX’s Tuesday hit “New Girl” will remain at 9 p.m. and will now be followed by “Breaking In,” which returns for its unlikely second season, 10 months after it was cancelled, with new cast regular Megan Mullally.

“Breaking In” had previously been slated for the 8:30 half-hour following repeats of “New Girl,” while “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” had been previously slated for a nebulous Wednesday return, potentially boosted by “American Idol.”

The block will launch following the winter finale of “Glee” on February 21 and a previously announced two-hour Tuesday “American Idol” semifinals performance episode on February 28.

“Glee” will return on Tuesday, April 10.