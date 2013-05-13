FOX’s 2013-2014 schedule sends ‘Bones’ to Fridays, sets ‘Almost Human’ for Mondays

Relatively to the heavily topsy-turvy schedule announced by NBC on Sunday, FOX’s 2013-2014 schedule has large pockets of stability, but that’s what comes from handing over three hours weekly to reality singing competitions.
Of course, it isn’t just “The X Factor” and “American Idol” airing two hours on Wednesday and one hour on Thursday into “Glee” that led stability. FOX also will be sticking with half of its Tuesday comedy block, maintaining its Animation Domination block on Sunday and holding onto “The Following” on Mondays at 9 p.m. in the spring.
But there are plenty of big moves, highlighted by the latest threatened attempt to send “Bones” to Friday to anchor a notoriously difficult night of FOX programming. FOX has released schedules that sent “Bones” to Fridays in the past only to backtrack, so it remains to see what will come to pass.
“This season, we will strategically launch five inventive live-action comedies, four distinctive dramas, our first-ever event series, as well as some innovative new digital initiatives, across the week and throughout the year,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “We”re making the biggest investment in original programming in our history to ensure that FOX continues to engage viewers and move the culture more than any other entertainment brand.”
When the fall begins, “Bones” will be in its established Monday, 8 p.m. slot, but FOX plans to ship it to Friday in late fall to be replaced by the J.J. Abrams-produced robot-cop drama “Almost Human.” The plan is to air the updated “Sleepy Hollow” in the 9 p.m. hour in fall, giving way to “The Following” at midseason.
On Tuesday, FOX will still have “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” in the 9 p.m. hour despite struggles from the Mindy Kaling comedy in its first season. The network will attempt to go male-skewing in the first hour, with the Seth MacFarlane produced “Dads” leading into the Andy Samberg police comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at 8:30.
As was previously mentioned, “X Factor” and “American Idol” will continue in their established Wednesday and Thursday slots. “Glee” will continue at 9 p.m. on Thursdays in the fall, but the Greg Kinnear legal drama “Rake” will take over post-“Idol” on Thursdays in the spring.
At the start of the fall, FOX will air “Junior MasterChef” and “Sleepy Hollow” encores on Fridays, but a big shift will come in late fall when “Bones” moves to 8 p.m. on Friday and “Raising Hope” and the new comedy “Enlisted” will test the waters. We’ll see if that actually happens.
Sundays will continue to go “Simpsons” into “Bob’s Burgers” into “Family Guy” into “American Dad.”
That schedule can then be augmented by a number of unscheduled shows including the Chris Meloni comedy “Surviving Jack,” the Jason Ritter/Alexis Bledel comedy “Us & Them,” the animated comedy “Murder Police” and the drama “Gang Related.”
FOX also announced that “Wayward Pines” as emerged as the early victor in its “event series” development race. “Wayward Pines” is based on Blake Crouch’s novel and comes from M. Night Shyamalan and will star Matt Dillon. FOX didn’t announce when “Wayward Pines” will premiere beyond “2014.”
And yes, in the morning conference call with reporters, Kevin Reilly confirmed that “24: Live Another Day” will premiere in 2014.
FOX 2013-2014 SCHEDULE
(All Times ET/PT)
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (fall) / ALMOST HUMAN (new; late fall)
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW (new; fall) / THE FOLLOWING (midseason)
TUESDAY
8:00-8:30 PM DADS (new)
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (new)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT
WEDNESDAY
8:00-10:00 PM THE X FACTOR (fall) / AMERICAN IDOL (midseason)
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM THE X FACTOR Results (fall) / AMERICAN IDOL Results (midseason)
9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (fall) / RAKE (new; midseason)
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM JUNIOR MASTERCHEF (wt) (new; fall)
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW encores (fall)
Late Fall:
8:00-9:00 PM BONES (late fall)
9:00-9:30 PM RAISING HOPE (late fall)
9:30-10:00 PM ENLISTED (new; late fall)
SATURDAY
7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY
11:00 PM-12:30 AM ANIMATION DOMINATION HIGH-DEF
SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM NFL Game (fall)
7:30-8:00 PM THE OT (fall)
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD
Tuesday night comedies look good, as it did last year. I’m not talking about ratings.
How late is late fall? November?
This appears to be the last season of “Raising Hope.” I’ll take as much as I can of that show.
Balaji – Post-baseball, basically.
-Daniel
Isn’t Sleepy Hollow basically New Amsterdam?
Dan, does that mean Cleveland Show is officially canceled, or just held for spring?
It hasn’t been canceled technically. It’s on indefinite hiatus.
I thought Delirium was set for the Fall….is it going to be a Spring show then?
Fox passed on “Delirium.”
Is ” event series” another word for miniseries?
Peter – Yup!
-Daniel
So Glee is only running for a half season next year or will Fox move it when something fails?
Glee will return in spring and will fall over into summer.
Bones to Friday? I’m shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
re: 24, Deadline is reporting the following (so BIG grains of salt)
1) Kiefer Sutherland is signed on.
2) 12 episode run
3) Real time format with some hours skipped
4) Likely debuting in May with the intent to run into the summer as Fox’s push to extend the broadcast season.
Everything but the Kiefer part apparently came during Kevin Reilly’s conference call, so this is probably a go.
Rugman11 – Yup! It’s all in its own story now.
-Daniel
Here’s hoping 24 reverts to its initial season’s quality. Halfway through S3 it became awful for time stretching & plot stewing. AND I root for shows like Sleepy Hollow – as long as it’s not forced to become a procedural in knickerbockers to survive.
Tuesday on FOX has the potential to be what NBC used to have on Thursdays ie Must See Comedy TV.
Surprised that they didn’t go with Bones / Almost Human and just leave Sleepy Hollow on Friday. It seems likely that it will end up there regardless – it’s where all of FOX’s genre shows go
“Andy Samberg police comedy” — the phrase has me shuddering in horror. boy does that sound awful.
i tried watching the British show he was on this last year and it was just painful. Samberg just mugs and looks uncomfortable. he’s really not a great actor / doesn’t have the chops or interesting-ness to carry a show.
Thanks Fox for providing the U.K. with the best T.V. shows available keep it up and once again thankyou
WHEN BONES AND BOOTH ARE SUPPOSEDLY IN THE CAR PLEASE MAKE IT REAL. YOU CAN TELL THEY AREN’T MOVING. THEY HARDLY EVER LOOK AT THE ROAD. SO FAKE. I LOVE BONES AND NEVER MISS AN EPISODE BUT MAKE IT REAL.