FOX’s 2014-15 Schedule: ‘Gotham’ to Monday, ‘Brooklyn’ to Sunday and double ‘Utopia’

Coming off a bumpy season and facing its first fall without three hours of “X Factor” in several years, FOX announced its 2014-15 schedule on Monday (May 12) morning.
Actually, FOX only announced its Fall 2014 schedule on Monday. For the first time in recent memory, FOX didn't even attempt to present a midseason slate to advertisers as part of its upfronts presentation. Certainly FOX has plenty on the bench for a busy midseason, but the network has held back on January plans, perhaps waiting on the fate of the ambitious reality series “Utopia.”
While “X Factor” and its three hours are now, thankfully, gone, FOX scheduled two fall episodes with “Utopia,” airing new episodes on Tuesday and Friday nights. In success, FOX execs have indicated that “Utopia” could continue forever — Just like “Forever Eden”! — which would impact FOX's spring slate. FOX also may want to hold off on deciding how much “American Idol” to air in the spring.
But spring is a long time in the future. Let's look at fall, which includes the usual time period change for “Bones,” an ambitious slot for FOX's “Broadchurch” remake and an intriguing mixture of live-action and animation on Sundays, breaking up Animation Domination.
Check it out, night-by-night:
FOX is starting the week off with its biggest-name new pilot. The DC Comics prequel series “Gotham,” featuring Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue and a Muppet Babies cast of famous “Batman” villains (but only a pint-sized Bruce Wayne), will air at 8 p.m. on Mondays, leading into “Sleepy Hollow,” which hasn't aired a new episode since January.
The first “Utopia” episode of the week will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Based on the hit Dutch series, “Utopia” finds 15 ordinary Americans moving to a remote location and trying to restart society on their own terms. Naturally, FOX will have that leading into increasingly low-rated comedies “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project.”
FOX will also aim for a mixture of reality and scripted programming on Wednesdays. A new season of “Hell's Kitchen” will air in the 8 p.m. hour and will lead into “Red Band Society,” executive produced by Steven Spielberg and featuring an ensemble cast fronted by Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.
After spending time on Mondays and Fridays this season, “Bones” is returning to one of its many former haunts, airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. In an interesting move, FOX as slotted “Broadchurch” remake “Gracepoint” on Thursdays at 9 p.m. for what will be a 10-episode limited run.
“Masterchef Junior,” which performed well on Fridays last fall, will be back on Fridays at 8, leading into a second installment of “Utopia.”
Sundays, FOX will air NFL post-game until 7:30, followed by “Bob's Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” Then, in an interesting twist, the Golden Globe-winning comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will air at 8:30, followed by “Family Guy” and then the multi-cam “Mulaney.”
Interesting, right?
No matter what happens with all of these pieces in the fall, FOX has a lot more elements ready to inject at midseason and the network is intentionally holding back on a January schedule to figure out how to utilize those resources.
On the bench, FOX has the animated comedy “Bordertown,” as well as the comedies “The Last Man on Earth” and “Weird Loners.”
Then on the new drama front, FOX has “Backstrom,” “Empire” and “Hieroglyph,” plus the limited series “Wayward Pines.” [Note that Terrence Howard stars in “Empire” and also has a key role in “Wayward Pines,” so FOX should definitely pair those two together in an effort to mobilize all available Terrence Howard fans for two consecutive hours.]
FOX also has new runs of “American Idol,” “The Following” and “Glee” for midseason.
“Our portfolio of content this year reflects the biggest investment in programming we”ve ever made,” blurbs FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly. “FOX is redefining the network experience on our air and as a 24/7/365 platform, with distinctive series, addictive event dramas and can”t-miss live specials that will deliver broadcast”s most youthful audience at scale.”
FOX also has a few specials for the 2014-15 season, including the freshly announced and entirely self-explanatory Pitbull's New Year's Revolution,” the daredevil “Jump of the Century” and the previously announced “Grease Live.”
Here's a list-y version of the schedule:
FOX FALL 2014 SCHEDULE
(All Times ET/PT)
MONDAY
8:00-9:00 PM GOTHAM (new)
9:00-10:00 PM SLEEPY HOLLOW
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM UTOPIA (new)
9:00-9:30 PM NEW GIRL
9:30-10:00 PM THE MINDY PROJECT
WEDNESDAY
8:00-9:00 PM HELL”S KITCHEN
9:00-10:00 PM RED BAND SOCIETY (new)
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 PM BONES
9:00-10:00 PM GRACEPOINT (new)
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
9:00-10:00 PM UTOPIA (new)
SATURDAY
7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY
SUNDAY
7:00-7:30 PM NFL Game
7:30-8:00 PM BOB”S BURGERS
8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS
8:30-9:00 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE
9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY
9:30-10:00 PM MULANEY (new)
Fantastic. NFL games never run long, so B99 and Mulaney tapings will never get screwed up or outright missed.
PK – So you’re saying FOX and CBS should stop programming on Sundays? Or stop programming things that you might like to watch on Sundays?
-Daniel
It is at least mildly notable that Fox appears to have scrapped The OT, their NFL postgame show that effectively served as a buffer for late-running games and could run for half an hour or 5 minutes, as needed. That being said, it was a necessary move. Fox clearly recognized that their low-rated two hour Tuesday comedy block wasn’t working and if they want to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Mulaney (two comedies that they clearly have high hopes for) the best possible lead-in, they had to go to Sunday. Concerns about Sunday overruns may inspire an avalanche of complaints, but guess what? The networks don’t care. The NFL is king, and FOX’s priority is live viewers, not people who neglect to adjust their DVRs.
This Sunday thing seems weird. I’m not sure if it’s good weird or bad weird, which is FOX scheduling rolls.
I am bitter that I can’t seem to escape Seth MacFarlane shows sandwiched near things I like. I sat through the tail end of many “Dads” episodes last year when I watched “Brooklyn” live (which was pretty frequently). At least it’s before rather than after “Family Guy,” though I want to give the John Mulaney show at least an ep or two, so I fear if it’s good this is leading to a situation where I end up leaving “Family Guy” on out of laziness. *shudder*
It’s strange that they have all of these straight to series orders that they’re holding back on in favour of a lot of underwhelming sounding reality…
I like the networks’ for doing press releases at 5am PT and appreciate Dan’s dedication waking up to write a story about it.
So far, some NBC and FOX programming sound alright but once they start airing, the execution go bad. I guess we will know sooner about each of them on “Take me to the pilots ’14?”
What an odd schedule. There is no way Utopia will be a hit (Kid Nation, anyone?) and scheduling the second addition on Fridays pretty much ensures the Tuesday edition will also be a disaster.
It seems odd that Wayward Pines, which was announced a year ago, still isn’t airing til 2015. And Gracepoint is going to have a tough time Thursdays . (And given that that one’s a remake, maybe Fox should have held it for the less crowded summer.)
Also, Glee: The Contractually Obligated Final Season being held until January makes me wonder if Fox is reneging on the episode order. But there’s no way the show is coming back after that long off the air to anything but (even more) disastrous ratings.
Bold of Reilly to describe the network as “24/7/365” when they only program 2 hours most nights.
“Hell’s Kitchen” and “Masterchef Junior” are reality cooking competitions with Gordon Ramsay. “Masterchef Junior” and “Red Band Society” are both about kids. Why aren’t they paired together?
Regarding “Utopia”: if it’s a hit, it should be on Tuesdays and Wednesdays before “New Girl” and “Red Band Society”. But if it’s not… Fridays 8-10 seems to be a better time slot. So… why the “Tuesdays at 8 and Fridays at 9” decision? I don’t get it. The only reason I can imagine is that maybe the content of the episode airing on Fridays is not suitable to be aired at 8pm… and that they definetly don’t want “Red Band Society” and the half hour comedies on their own. Does it make any sense?
HIEROGLYPH!
..that’s all…
Dan, will Gracepoint have the same exact plot as Broadchurch or is that not known?
Mark – Different ending. And presumably some different character details, I assume?
Mostly similar, though…
-Daniel