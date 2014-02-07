FOX’s ‘X Factor’ ends as Simon Cowell returns to ‘The X Factor UK’

With Simon Cowell officially returning to the original British incarnation of “The X Factor,” FOX confirmed on Friday (February 7) afternoon that the American version of the show is over after three increasingly low-rated seasons.

“I”ve had a fantastic time over the last 12 years, both on ‘The X Factor’ and ‘American Idol,'” Cowell blurbs. And apart from being lucky enough to find some amazing talent on the shows, I have always had an incredible welcome from the American public (most of the time!). Last year, for a number of reasons, I had to make a decision to return to the U.K. version of ‘The X Factor” in 2014. So for now, I”m back to the U.K. and I want to thank FOX for being an incredible partner and I also want to thank everybody who has supported my shows. America, I”ll see you soon!”

Adds FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly, “To all of us at FOX, Simon is more than one of the most prolific TV personalities of our time — he”s part of our family. A consummate showman and partner, there”s no one more passionate or creative than Simon, and we feel so fortunate to have enjoyed such a wonderful, collaborative relationship with him over the past 12 years. Unfortunately, there is no ‘X Factor USA’ without Simon Cowell, but we understand and support his decision to focus on the international formats and on the next phase of his personal life. We wish him the very best, and it”s our sincere hope that we work together again soon.”

Reilly’s statement that “there is no ‘X Factor USA’ without Simon Cowell” is an evolution on what he told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour last month. Asked specifically if “X Factor” could return to FOX in some reimagined form even if Cowell wasn’t judging, Reilly hedged a bit.

“There is no decision. I mean, I love him. He”s doing what he should do as a producer. Here”s the deal. The show underperformed this year. Simon himself would admit that. There were some very good things. I think they produced a really good show,” Reilly insisted at the time. “The ratings were not what we hoped, but this is a No. 1 brand around the world. I don”t know how many markets they are in, but it is the No. 1 or No. 2 show in many, many markets around the world. And during that lifecycle, there”s been markets where it”s been down and had some very tough seasons, and they”ve reanimated it with producing changes and different ideas. I”ve heard some of those ideas. They are interesting. If the show were to come back, it would not be in the current format we have. But the fact is, we”ve made no decision on it. I haven”t even really engaged him on it other than some general talk. We are going to blow through our option date, which is sometime this week, and we”ll make that decision over the next month, but no decision has been made.”

Well, now a decision has been made, ending the tumultuous life of a show that FOX hoped would give it a singing competition smash in both the fall and spring, but ended up potentially helping to dilute the “American Idol” brand.