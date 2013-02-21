Frank Ocean sang with Depeche Mode and is ’10, 11 songs into’ new album

Frank Ocean and Depeche Mode: together at… last? The fast-rising R&B star has been recording at the same New York studio where the veteran electro-pop band was doing some recording work, and the paths crossed to what may be a new song on Ocean’s next album.

DM’s David Gahan told EW, “I was singing, Martin [Gore] on guitar, a few of the other guys… Suddenly in the doorway, I sensed this presence, and I realized there was this guy standing there just watching. An assistant came up to me in between songs and said, ‘Do you mind? Frank Ocean is here working in another studio and really wants to meet you guys.” I wouldn”t have thought he would have even known who we are, but it turns out he”s a big fan.

“Martin and Christoffer Berg ended up doing a track with [Ocean], which I think is going to be part of his new record. Martin did some electronics and some modular synthesizer stuff he really wanted.”

As for other collaborators, Ocean has said this week he’s hit the lab with Pharell and is planning on working with producer Danger Mouse. Two days ago, Ocean confirmed to BBC 1’s Zane Lowe he was headlong into a follow-up album to 2012’s breakthrough “Channel Orange.”

“I’m 10, 11 songs into this next thing,” Ocean said. “It’s another cohesive thing, bordering on a concept record again.”