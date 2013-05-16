Franz Ferdinand announce ‘Right’ new album

Scottish rock troupe Franz Ferdinand have announced details on their next new album. “Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action” will be out on Aug. 27 via Domino.

The foursome Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson recorded the 10-song set at frontman Kapranos’ home studio in Scotland, guitarist McCarthy’s Sausage Studio in London and at sessions in Stockholm and Oslo. Kapranos said of the effort: “The Intellect Vs The Soul, played out by some dumb band.” We don’t know what that means either.

This is the Glasgow-bred rockers’ fourth studio album, and their first in four year. Their previous “Tonight” was released in 2009 and made it to No. 9 on The Billboard 200.

Below is the tracklist, cover and a teaser trailer for the album, previewing the opening song to the set “Right Action.”

Here is the tracklist for “Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action”:

1 Right Action

2 Evil Eye

3 Love Illumination

4 Stand On The Horizon

5 Fresh Strawberries

6 Bullet

7 Treason! Animals.

8 The Universe Expanded

9 Brief Encounters

10 Goodbye Lovers & Friends