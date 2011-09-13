French DJ and music producer DJ Mehdi dies in accident at age 34

Internationally-known French DJ and music producer DJ Mehdi has died, according to confirmed reports. He was 34 years old.

The details of the accident, which occurred on Monday night, vary depending on source, with some reporting he fell from the roof of his Paris home and others claiming a mezzanine collapsed beneath him. At least two other unknown individuals were also injured in the accident.

DJ Mag claims Mehdi was hosting a birthday party for his friend and creative partner Riton, with whom he had recently launched a music project entitled “Carte Blanche”.

Born Mehdi Faveris-Essadi in Hauts-de-Seine, France, DJ Mehdi began his career in France’s underground hip hop scene, before collaborating with electro-house DJ Pedro Winter (a.k.a. Busy P) and later signing with his Ed Banger Records. Mehdi released his first full-length album, “The Story of Espion”, in 2002, and a sophomore effort entitled “Lucky Boy” in 2006.

Medhi became known stateside for his 2007 single “I Am Somebody” featuring Chromeo, which was featured in an ad for XM Radio. He also gained prominence for remixing tracks by other artists including Miike Snow, Architecture in Helsinki and New Young Pony Club.

Several celebrity friends and acquaintances, including Drake, Chromeo, and Solange Knowles, have expressed their condolonces on Twitter since the news broke. In addition, Parisian night spot The Social Club announced they would be closing their doors tonight in honor of Mehdi, with the following status posted on the venue’s Facebook page:

“Following the death of DJ Mehdi, we have made the exceptional decision of closing the club tonight. An evening of silence in honor of the artist. Thank you for not commenting on this status.”

Below you can watch the music video for “I Am Somebody”: