‘Fringe’ producers, FOX execs react to renewal

News of the fourth season renewal for “Fringe” spread over Twitter on Thursday evening, but while FOX was happy to confirm the reports , those awaiting an official press release had to hold until Friday.

The network made the formal “Fringe” renewal announcement on Friday, complete with a slew of quotes from the various involved parties.

“‘Fringe’has truly hit a creative stride and has distinguished itself as one of television”s most original programs. The series’ ingenious producers, amazingly talented cast and crew, as well as some of the most passionate and loyal fans on the planet, made this fourth-season pickup possible,” states FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly. “When we moved the show to Fridays, we asked the fans to follow and they did. We”re thrilled to bring it back for another full season and keep it part of the FOX family.”

Series co-creator and executive producer J.J. Abrams adds, “We could not be happier that the fans of ‘Fringe’ (and our most excellent partners at FOX) have allowed us to continue telling stories from the fringe for another season!”

“Fringe” will be back for a full compliment of 22 episodes next year and by including DVR numbers (but not clarifying in the release that DVR numbers have been included), FOX boasts that the cult favorite is averaging a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, ranking as Friday’s top series in the key demographic.

Series showrunners Jeff Pinkner and J.H. Wyman (who broken the news on Twitter) add, “This early pickup comes at a perfect time as we start production on the Season Three finale. We join the cast and crew in thanking our loyal fans and FOX for allowing us to have this much fun telling stories we love.”