From ‘Alcatraz’ to ‘Work It’ – Funeral Plans for 2011-2012’s Network TV Freshman Casualties

The 2011-12 network TV season officially ended last Wednesday (May 23) night, though due to scheduling we’ve still been getting a scattering of late finales, like “Awake” and “Cougar Town.”

The TV carnage in the 2010-11 season was epic and notorious, with 44 new shows premiering and only 10 earning renewals. In honor of that epic failure rate, we paid tribute to the departed freshman class by arranging appropriate funeral plans.

It turns out that coming to bury Caesar and not praise him is actually a lot of fun, so we returned to do Funeral Plans for 2011-2012’s Network TV Freshman Casualties.

We found some time to praise a couple of this season’s departed offerings — RIP, “Awake” — but when you’re looking at beloved chestnuts like “The Playboy Club” and “Work It” and “H8r” and “I Hate My Teenage Daughter,” it’s also OK to dance on a few graves.

Let us now look back at 2011-2012’s fallen first-year heroes and villains, as we remember the laughter and the tears and the awkward cringing.