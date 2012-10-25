From ‘Brave’ to ‘Zarafa,’ analyzing this year’s animated feature film contenders

With the November 1 eligibility due date looming around the corner, it’s time to really dig in on the Best Animated Feature Film category. Currently there are 16 titles assumed eligible for the award, which has been dished out at the annual Oscars for 11 years now. And that 12-year history has shown an interesting progression for the category.
The rise of GKIDS in the indie sector has shaken this race up a bit as of late, seemingly giving animators the artistic alternatives that they don’t always get out of the commercial lot. The dirty little secret about the animated feature category is that it was, long before the Best Picture category’s facelift, the first real step the Academy made toward allowing space for commercial films and therefore providing general audiences a better sense of accessibility to the annual Oscarcast.
But over time the category has naturally evolved, all the way up until just last year, when the studios were up against it as Pixar was shut out after winning the award four years in a row, two indie titles faced off against two traditional animation house films (from the same studio, in fact) and the win went to an in-house gem that came from a non-animator filmmaker who made his name in live action.
Also, the rules were altered last year. Previously, a year that brought at least 16 eligible contenders would yield a full slate of five nominees. In a year with 13 to 15 contenders, there would be four, and in a year with 8 to 12, there would be two or three. Any year with less than eight contenders will result in the category being skipped, but that’s not likely to ever happen.
So yes, the category is ever in flux. And this year, it has a diverse and quality crop to show for itself. If you actually sit down and look at each of the films in the hunt — which is just what I’ve done over the last couple of weeks — it becomes fairly obvious that this is in no way a thin year and that there is some stiff, bottlenecking competition waiting to fill out the category.
But getting back to the diversity, traditional animation is well-represented amid the usual CG flurry in 2012, as is stop-motion. A pair of this year’s contenders even make brief use of live action footage, while another uses traditional two-dimensional animated characters placed into computer-generated 3D environments. Claymation even makes an appearance in one instance.
Animation houses in the fold include Disney, Pixar, DreamWorks, Sony, Aardman, Blue Sky, Laika, Studio Ghibli and Illumination. And, of course, of the 16 entries, 14 of them were (or will be) available theatrically in 3D, proving animation is still very much a driver of Hollywood’s addiction to those inflated ticket prices.
What will the nominees be? Let’s investigate. Click through the gallery below to get the lowdown on each of the year’s animated feature film contenders. Should anything pop up on the official list of qualifiers that we didn’t see coming, we’ll be sure to take note of that. For now, though, it seems like these 17 are the field. And as always, keep track of the race all season long via the Best Animate Feature Film Contenders Page.
Love the gallery, but Henry Selick didn’t direct “ParaNorman.”
Oh dear. Awesome brain fart on that one.
What about le tableau?
That’s “The Painting” now.
I personally disagree about ParaNorman. I think it’s one of the frontrunners and I think animators will definitely embrace it, with its unique character designs and use of stop-motion. I think this is going to be the most competitive Best Animated Feature is going to be. ParaNorman, Frankenweenie and Wreck-It Ralph all have equally strong chances of winning the Oscar.
What a great year for this category! I’m bummed that Arrietty wasn’t eligible b/c that is definitely a gem from earlier in the year, but even if that can’t make the cut there are still so many other great animated films that I think it is gonna be really difficult to narrow the field to just 5.
My predicted five nominees:
-Brave
-Frankenweenie
-The Painting
-Paranorman
-Wreck-It Ralph
Ideally, I would love the award to go to either Paranorman or Wreck-It Ralph b/c both films were outstanding. I still haven’t seen The Painting yet (and I cannot wait to see it b/c it looks gorgeous) but I have little hope that an outsider film like that could ever win in this category, unless it reached a level of cultural significance that allowed it to stand out above the studio fare.
You’ve seen Wreck-It-Ralph! I’m jealous, because I’ve really been looking forward to that one. Glad to hear that it’s good.
Yeah I just saw it last night actually at the Philadelphia Film Festival. I really loved it a lot – it is definitely one of my favorites of the year for sure. Plus I grew up playing Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis so seeing all those old school video game characters was a nice little dose of nostalgia. The movie is really going to play well for a certain audience, I can tell you that :^).
This is the first I’d heard of that Graham Chapman movie. Sounds very intriguing. Any idea what the rlease plan is for that?
I think that Frankenweenie may win this year as a de facto lifetime achievement award for Tim Burton. Yes, his last two live-action movies were disappointments, but the man has made a number of critically-adored films in the past, and he’ll likely never be nomined for Best Picture or Director.
I would love for that to happen — which means it won’t.
Wreck-it-Ralph just got two very positive reviews from Variety and THR… including a rave from the latter. I think this may steal “Rise of the Guardians” thunder this holiday season… although there may be room for both of them in the category.
Had it delivered in terms of box office, Frankenweenie would definitely be the frontrunner far and far ahead of others. As it didn’t, I think it still is the frontrunner but in a very tight race. I think 6 films are likely nominees: Frankenweenie, Brave, Wreck-It-Ralph, Rise of the Guardians, The Painting and ParaNorman. And I guess only the latter 2 can’t win. I’m supporting Frankenweenie. Tim Burton deserves an Oscar. He’s a modern legend. Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows were disappointing but he has Edward Scissorhands, A Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman…
Why do you think ParaNorman doesn’t have a shot of winning? It’s got the critical reception and it’s built enough of a fanbase for it to be formidable competition against Frankenweenie and Wreck-It Ralph. I think this website is seriously under-estimating it (Anne Thompson, too. Don’t know why she thinks Madagascar 3 is more likely to get nominated than Norman).
My problem with seeing ParaNorman winning is that the comparison between it and Frankenweenie is inevitable. Both are criticallly-acclaimed “darker” films that did not have a good showing at the box office but that have built a fan base. And between it and Frankenweenie, the latter has Disney behind it and is directed by a legendary modern filmmaker who is unlikely to ever have such a chance of scoring an Oscar.
There is no “serious underestimating” going on, Stefan. It’s simply a tight race and I actually agree with the six mentioned by JP and would even extend it to seven or eight because “The Rabbi’s Cat” is formidable. Nothing against “ParaNorman,” it just picked the wrong year and, IMO, would be lucky to get the nod. We’ll see how it plays out.
I think both stop-motion horror films have enough critical acclaim and strong support for both to get in. I imagine ParaNorman and Frankenweenie will each score a lot of #1 votes.
I doubt the animation branch is sitting around a council table, going “well, we can only nominate one stop-motion horror movie.” There will be Frankenweenie fans among the voters and ParaNorman fans.
Why were people hating on Brave? It was a great movie, not Pixar’s best, but still pretty darn good.
Like Kris noted, if it were just a Disney film I think it would have gotten much more acclaim. It’s a lovely film.
this race just got interesting, and i’m thinking this will be Disney’s revenge after being entirely shut out last year.
Brave
Frankenweenie
Wreck-it Ralph
Rise of the guardians
and one of the GKids release (for now i think either The painting or Zarafa)
Disney certainly would have had a contender last year had they released The secret World of Arrietty in 2011. I still don’t understand why they didn’t. Disney was not going to get in with Cars 2 or Winnie the Pooh, and knowing that Arrietty would be ineligible this year (it was released in Japan way back in July 2010), they really shot themselves in the foot. Making it even stranger is the fact that they always give limited qualifying runs to some of their straight-to-video films in order to get closer to the magic number of 16, which yields a full slate of 5 nominees by the Academy.
“The Secret of the Wings” got a proper release here in Australia. It did decent school holiday business and then promptly vanished.
“The Painting” is just fabulous though. Did nobody snag “A Letter to Momo”?
A Letter to Momo is GKIDS and will get a qualifying run, I believe.
It is GKIDS but it won’t have a qualifying run this year. They are only qualifying the four noted in the gallery and will save “Momo” for next year, along with “Ernest & Celestine” and whatever else they decide to pick up.
TOP CONTENDERS
1. FRANKENWEENIE
2. WRECK-IT RALPH
3. RISE OF THE GUARDIANS
4. LE TABLEAU
5. BRAVE or FROM UP ON POPPY HILL
FRANKENWEENIE IS THE MOST AMAZING ANIMATED MOVIES THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN… NOT THE SAME AS OTHER ANIMATED MOVIES… ^_^ TIM BURTON DESERVES TO WIN AN OSCARS THIS YEAR ^_^
Wow, I didn’t realize Wreck-it-Ralph was that well regarded. Every clip I’ve seen seemed to skew really young with its dialogue and visual components. I guess they’ve been showing the wrong clips.
Caught me way off-guard. It’s kind of amazing.
Another possible contender (contenders? since it is technically a double feature): the Madoka Magica movies. Got a week-long release in LA and did pretty well ([boxofficemojo.com]). The one question mark concerning its eligibility is that it’s mostly re-edited footage from the Madoka TV series. But, given that TV series is one of the smartest, scariest, most beautifully animated around, if its eligible it might make for a good dark horse contender.
Sounds like, from your description, it wouldn’t be eligible.
Does GKIDS know when their films will get commercial releases? Or will they wait to see which get Oscar nods and release them through 2013?
The seem to be using the awards impact of them to dictate, to some extent, post-Oscar roll-out.