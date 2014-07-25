From Coldplay to Lorde, take a trip through 12 years of music with ‘Boyhood’ playlists

Have you had a chance to see “Boyhood” yet? If so, have you told us what you thought?
This one is really feeling like something special, and I must admit, early on I had doubts about whether IFC would apply the proper mustard for a campaign, but it's increasingly clear this is a special case for them. Masterpieces are left hanging out to dry during Oscar season all the time, but this one really is maintaining a hold. It's hard to ignore something this special, so the indie haven could be in line for its first-ever Best Picture nomination.
But forget all of that for now. The movie itself is a fascinating time capsule. I found myself sort of keeping track of the story's progression by noting song choices throughout. Music obviously plays a central role in all of our lives, and I was charmed by the plot point concerning “The Black Album,” a compilation made by Ethan Hawke's character featuring the work cranked out by each of The Beatles after the band broke up. That detail was inspired by a real life gift Hawke created for his daughter Maya. The actor even wrote up a set of liner notes for it over at Buzzfeed.
As a way to play up music's significance to the film, a number of playlists have been created and set up at Rdio for each of the years “Boyhood” was in production, beginning way back in 2002. And of course, “The Black Album” has been set up for your listening pleasure as well.
If you have the time and want to dig in to this side of the film, you can do so via the various embeds below.
“Boyhood” expands to more theaters this weekend. If it comes close to you, seek it out.
Kris, are there any other movies in theaters these days? I know you’re good friends with Linklater and Hawke, but enough is enough. Yes, it is probably a masterpiece… Yes, the idea is not original (Lars Von Trier anybody?)… Yes, it has a chance of being nominated for best picture… Just give it a rest for a couple of weeks! ;-)
Can you point to where I’ve saturated this site with coverage of this particular movie?
In response to your query, Kris….I, for one, cannot. I haven’t gotten a chance to see the film yet, but I’m dying at this point to get the chance. Thanks for posting this. It’s pretty neat.
Wow. Hawke’s liner notes to the Black Album are freaking gorgeous. I’m not the world’s biggest Beatles fan, but that really inspired me to give his mix a shot. I love these guys for making such bold and beautiful films.
Surprisingly, I actually found the soundtrack somewhat lacking. Song choices are pretty good for the most part, but they’re either too muted (the Arcade Fire song is barely audible beyond its opening instrumental) or matched forgettably to the given scene. There is not a single song/visual pairing that matches the punch of Dylan’s “Hurricane” in “Dazed and Confused,” or that becomes an anthem like “Low Rider.”
Do songs become anthems in real life? “Boyhood” is a much different film than “Dazed and Confused.” The music was much more about the diegesis.
If ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ could get into the BP race then BOYHOOD is DEFINTELY going to make it in there. Hellz, I’m going to take it one step further and say that it WILL win!! Where is it on your contenders list?!?
I’d say nominations for
Best Picture
Director
Actor (Coltrane)
Supporting Actor (Hawke)
Supporting Actress (Arquette for the WIN!)
Original Screenplay
Film Editing
“If ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ could get into the BP race then BOYHOOD is DEFINTELY going to make it in there.”
Strange comment. Fox Searchlight is seasoned at the Oscar game. IFC rarely engages.