‘Frozen’ continues its reign as top album in the U.S.

The soundtrack to Disney”s Frozen” remains the best-selling album in the country for the fourth non-consecutive week, making it the longest-running soundtrack in the No. 1 spot since 2003″s “Bad Boys II.” The new “Frozen” sing-along movie, which was released Jan. 31, helped boost the album”s sales of 94,000 copies (+1%).

Holding on at No. 2 is “2014 Grammy Nominees,” which sold 87,000 (+47%), according to Nielsen SoundScan. The compilation of songs and artists from this year’s Grammy Awards, which were held on Jan. 26, was expected to hit No. 1, but sales have progressively slowed since the ceremony. That said, the Grammys impacted seven albums in the top 10 this week.

Grammy winner and performer Lorde enjoys a boost to her album “Pure Heroine,” which rose from No. 5 to No. 3 with 68,000 (+86%).

The metalcore band Of Mice & Men debuts at No. 4 with “Restoring Force,” earning its largest sales week to date with 51,000. Its 2011 album “The Flood” climbed as far as No. 28.

Beyonce”s self-titled album slips one slot to No. 5 with 48,000 (+less than 1%). She performed the single “Drunk in Love” with Jay Z on the Grammys.

Christian rock band Casting Crowns” new album, “Thrive,” enters at No. 6 with 43,000. It marks Casting Crowns fifth top 10 album.

As we reported, Bruno Mars ” “Unorthodox Jukebox” swings back into the top 10, thanks to his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 2 and Grammy for best pop vocal album. He”s up from No. 18 to No. 7 with 42,000 (+180%). Mars’ debut album, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” gains by 303%, up from No. 82 to No. 19 with 16,000.

Aided by its Grammy Awards and “Saturday Night Live” appearance, Imagine Dragons’ “Night Visions” moves from No. 11 to No. 8 with 39,000 (+65%).

Two more Grammy performers round out the top 10: Katy Perry”s “PRISM” holds on to the No. 9 slot, while Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” returns at No. 10.

Sales are up 8% this week compared to the previous week and down 12% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 13% compared with the previous year.