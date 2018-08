The sequel may not be out for years, but “Frozen” fans don't have to let anything go yet. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” is bringing Elsa and pals back this fall. See some photos of the princess (played by Georgina Haig), who will appear when season four premieres September 28 on ABC. It also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Josh Dallas, Jared S. Gilmore, Jamie Dornan and Robert Carlyle.

See the new photos here: