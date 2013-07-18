Full trailer for ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ promises the Mandela you didn’t know

The Weinstein Company has announced it is celebrating “Mandela Day” (today is Nelson Mandela’s 95th birthday and, happily, he seems to be getting a bit better after his recent health scare) by dropping a full-length trailer for Justin Chadwick’s upcoming “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” It’s a bigger slice than that teaser we got last weekend, which was purely about capitalizing on star Idris Elba’s presence at the multiplexes with “Pacific Rim.”
Elba is a terrific actor and he’s inhabiting the character confidently here. But that having been said, I can’t help but feel like something is slightly off. I guess it’s simply the physical differences in the two men, though that seems shallow and unfair. The history of cinema is full of examples of people taking on real-life roles without bearing a huge resemblance and making us forget. Maybe that’s in store yet with this film.
The Weinsteins have a ton of films in play, as usual. This one is positioned just after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is where they’ve had success with “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook” in recent years. Other films in play include “August: Osage County,” “The Butler,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Grace of Monaco,” “The Immigrant” and “Philomena.” What will stick?
Check out the new trailer for Chadwick’s biopic via Yahoo! Movies below and tell us what you think.
“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” opens November 29.
From the trailer, looks like some hardcore Oscar bait, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be great.
Dear Kris, firstly I am sorry saying something irrelevant to this post. It seems that the email alerts of InContention (or other parts of Hitfix) does not work properly. I have subscribed to your email newsletter several days ago, however still I haven’t received any email from Hitfix. Even the notifications of replies to my comments are not emailed. I don’t know whether only I have this problem or this is a problem from Hitfix side. Would you please check the problem?
I haven’t been getting comment-reply notifications either for the last month or so. I know it’s probably out of your hands, Kris, but if you could pass along the word, that would be great (although maybe they already know).
Hmm, sorry about that guys. I’ll pass this along to the powers that be.
We haven’t been able to duplicate the problem, but FYI, this happened to me a number of months back. I just signed up for the alerts again and they started coming again, so maybe try that?
Thanks Kris. I will sign up again for the alerts. If the problem remains, I will tell you. Or maybe I can submit the problem to someone responsible for technical issues in Hitfix. Is there any specific place in Hitfix for submitting such problems?
Not sure why you’re predicting this for a nomination. Looks like it’s in the same vein as Hitchcock, My Week with Marilyn, and The Last King of Scotland.
It looks nothing like Hitchcock or Marilyn but if it’s as good as Last King I’ll be in heaven. In any case, lots of positive response behind the scenes/hopes for awards, which is something I listen to in these early stages. So that’s why it’s predicted at the moment. August is also something they’re high on but I have reservations at the moment, while I am just going with my gut on Philomena. It’s all just guesswork in JULY.
I don’t mean it looks like those movies in any way, I just mean that the trailer gives off an also-ran sort of vibe, similar to Marilyn and Hitchock. It looks like one of those films that will get decent but not great notices from critics and never gain any awards traction.
I feel like I’ve seen (and heard) this trailer a thousand times. Nothing new, nothing interesting here besides Elba and Harris (I suspect she has a terrific actress into her, hope she has the chance to release here; though from her accent one could think she was playing a russian mob wife)
I’m glad that it looks like they have the guts to show Mandelas involment in violence. It will be interesting to see how much focus will be on the Spear of the Nation terrorist group.