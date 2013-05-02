More Austin City Limits acts announced: fun., Shovels & Rope, Grouplove

Festival organizers have had the habit of revealing their lineup slowly, or creatively, in recent years. Austin City Limits has gone old-school for revealing some of their first announced acts: they went to print.

The Austin Chronicle ran some strong clues in their backpage classifieds section.

“Looking for some Grouplove?” read one ad. “We have great deals on Shovels & Rope” read and section for Zilker Supply Company. “Seeking True Believers. Worship with us! #ACLFest”

“For a little Fun.” preceded “Call 555-ACL-Fest.”

That phone number ran in various spots on its page, though the phone number is no longer in service.

Muse accidentally revealed that they are among the headliners a fest a few days ago. Matt Bellamy let it leak during his interview with Montreal radio station CHOM 97.7 (via Consequence of Sound) that the band would yet again lead the three-day fest.

ACL Fest runs over two weekends this year: Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 with identical lineups out of Zilker Park, Austin. The complete lineup will be announced on May 7 at 12:01 a.m. CST with 3-Day Passes up for sale that day at 10 a.m.

Thanks to @TheeChad for the heads up.

Here’s the Austin Chronicle backpage:

