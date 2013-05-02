More Austin City Limits acts announced: fun., Shovels & Rope, Grouplove

05.02.13 5 years ago

Festival organizers have had the habit of revealing their lineup slowly, or creatively, in recent years. Austin City Limits has gone old-school for revealing some of their first announced acts: they went to print.

The Austin Chronicle ran some strong clues in their backpage classifieds section.

“Looking for some Grouplove?” read one ad. “We have great deals on Shovels & Rope” read and section for Zilker Supply Company. “Seeking True Believers. Worship with us! #ACLFest”

“For a little Fun.” preceded “Call 555-ACL-Fest.”

That phone number ran in various spots on its page, though the phone number is no longer in service.

Muse accidentally revealed that they are among the headliners a fest a few days ago. Matt Bellamy let it leak during his interview with Montreal radio station CHOM 97.7 (via Consequence of Sound) that the band would yet again lead the three-day fest.

ACL Fest runs over two weekends this year: Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 with identical lineups out of Zilker Park, Austin. The complete lineup will be announced on May 7 at 12:01 a.m. CST with 3-Day Passes up for sale that day at 10 a.m.

Thanks to @TheeChad for the heads up.

Here’s the Austin Chronicle backpage:

Around The Web

TAGS2013 acl festaclacl festAUSTIN CITY LIMITSaustin city limits 2013FUN.GrouploveShovels and RopeTrue Believers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP