FX unveils kinky new ‘American Horror Story’ key art

08.19.11 7 years ago 6 Comments
Let’s see… Terrific font. Red walls. Dangling body in a gimp suit. Sprawled woman in lingerie. And it’s from the co-creators of “Glee”? 
On the same day FX dropped the first substantive teaser trailer for “American Horror Story,” the cable network also unveiled this kinky new piece of key art for the creepy drama, exposing viewers to fetishes they may not previously have known they possessed. 
Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” premieres on FX on Wednesday, October 5. It stars Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Jessica Lange and Denis O’Hare.
And here’s that key art:

