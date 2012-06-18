FYF Fest brings Beirut, Sleigh Bells, Refused and Against Me! to Los Angeles

Refused, M83, Beirut and Sleigh Bells will headline the 9th FYF Fest, to be held Sept. 1-2 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. This indie-music festival expands to two days this year, a first since it moved to its current location four years ago.
Among the other acts on the 75-artist bill are Against Me!, Cursive, Quicksand and Wild Flag.
Tickets for the all-ages festival go on sale June 22 and start at $77 for a weekend pass. The festival, which is put on in conjunction with concert promoter Goldenvoice, runs from noon-midnight.
FYF FEST LINE-UP
AA Bondy
Aesop Rock
Against Me!
American Nightmare
Atlas Sound
Paul Banks (Interpol)
Baroness
Beirut
Black Dice
Black Mountain
Ceremony
Chairlift
Chromatics
Cloud Nothings
Converge
Cursive
Dam Funk
Desaparecidos
Devin
Dinosaur Jr
DJ Coco (Primavera Sound)
DJ Harvey
Doldrums
Father John Misty
FIDLAR
Fucked Up
Future Islands
Givers
Gold Panda
Health
Hot Snakes
I Break Horses
James Blake
John Maus
Joyce Manor
King Khan & the Shrines
Kishi Bashi
Liars
Lightning Bolt
M83
Moonface
Nick Waterhouse
Nite Jewel
PAPA
Purity Ring
Quicksand
Redd Kross
Refused
Sandro Perri
Simian Mobile Disco (Live)
Sleigh Bells
Tanlines
The Allah La’s
The Field
The Growlers
The Men
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
The Soft Pack
The Suicide of Western Culture
The Vaselines
Tiger & Woods
Turbonegro
Twin Shadow
Two Gallants
Tycho
Warpaint
White Arrows
White Fence
Wild Flag
Wild Nothing
Yeasayer
