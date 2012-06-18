FYF Fest brings Beirut, Sleigh Bells, Refused and Against Me! to Los Angeles

Refused, M83, Beirut and Sleigh Bells will headline the 9th FYF Fest, to be held Sept. 1-2 at Los Angeles State Historic Park. This indie-music festival expands to two days this year, a first since it moved to its current location four years ago.

Among the other acts on the 75-artist bill are Against Me!, Cursive, Quicksand and Wild Flag.

Tickets for the all-ages festival go on sale June 22 and start at $77 for a weekend pass. The festival, which is put on in conjunction with concert promoter Goldenvoice, runs from noon-midnight.



FYF FEST LINE-UP

AA Bondy

Aesop Rock

Against Me!

American Nightmare

Atlas Sound

Paul Banks (Interpol)

Baroness

Beirut

Black Dice

Black Mountain

Ceremony

Chairlift

Chromatics

Cloud Nothings

Converge

Cursive

Dam Funk

Desaparecidos

Devin

Dinosaur Jr

DJ Coco (Primavera Sound)

DJ Harvey

Doldrums

Father John Misty

FIDLAR

Fucked Up

Future Islands

Givers

Gold Panda

Health

Hot Snakes

I Break Horses

James Blake

John Maus

Joyce Manor

King Khan & the Shrines

Kishi Bashi

Liars

Lightning Bolt

M83

Moonface

Nick Waterhouse

Nite Jewel

PAPA

Purity Ring

Quicksand

Redd Kross

Refused

Sandro Perri

Simian Mobile Disco (Live)

Sleigh Bells

Tanlines

The Allah La’s

The Field

The Growlers

The Men

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart

The Soft Pack

The Suicide of Western Culture

The Vaselines

Tiger & Woods

Turbonegro

Twin Shadow

Two Gallants

Tycho

Warpaint

White Arrows

White Fence

Wild Flag

Wild Nothing

Yeasayer