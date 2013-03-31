Happy Easter: ‘G.I. Joe 3’ already in the works at Paramount

03.31.13

Surprise, surprise: Paramount is already planning a third “G.I. Joe” movie.

Following the successful launch of “Retaliation” over Easter weekend (the film grossed more than $50 million in its first five days of U.S. release and north of $130 million worldwide), the studio has decided to move forward with a third installment of the Hasbro franchise, according to Variety.

Paramount’s decision is a no-brainer: “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is expected to outperform its predecessor, 2009’s “The Rise of Cobra,” by a considerable margin at the global box-office. Initially slated for release last June, the sequel was delayed by nine months when the studio decided to convert the film to 3D – a move that appears to have worked wonders commercially.

Are you interested in seeing another “G.I. Joe” movie? Sound off in the comments.

