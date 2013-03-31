Happy Easter: ‘G.I. Joe 3’ already in the works at Paramount

Surprise, surprise: Paramount is already planning a third “G.I. Joe” movie.
Following the successful launch of “Retaliation” over Easter weekend (the film grossed more than $50 million in its first five days of U.S. release and north of $130 million worldwide), the studio has decided to move forward with a third installment of the Hasbro franchise, according to Variety.
Paramount’s decision is a no-brainer: “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is expected to outperform its predecessor, 2009’s “The Rise of Cobra,” by a considerable margin at the global box-office. Initially slated for release last June, the sequel was delayed by nine months when the studio decided to convert the film to 3D – a move that appears to have worked wonders commercially.
Are you interested in seeing another “G.I. Joe” movie? Sound off in the comments.
Hell yes I would love to see a GIJoe film franchise beyond the first two. Yo Joe!
Yeah I would like a third
I would like a third movie
yes
Sgt. Slaughter!!!
Well didn’t Storm Shadow die in the first one but was brought back to life? Duke can as well…
Yeah duke has to come back !!
my word duke shall come back :)
I really would like to see more of the Rock and CT havlng a verbal battle, a cresendo of music that fits and raw fightscens with a steadycam.
Well as long as the Channing Tatum character comes back….I was enjoying the movie completely until that dude dies…then it became boring.
I complety agree!
ikr !!!!!!
I am one of the ones who watched it multiple times for the ninja action. So… Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes please~! ((You guys would be stupid to not give the two of them half the movie. Them couple pretty much dominated the rankings, yesss~?)) Anywho, I. AM. SO. LOOKING. FORWARD. TO. THIS. NIN NIN.
Honestly it wouldnt be worth it unless they brought back duke say if cobra had found him before the joes made it out o the well and took his body they could also bring in a lot of the original cobra characters as well as many of the joes.
How dum are you in the movie it showed the rock rip off his dog tag so how can cobra take him out unless it was the wrong guy just a look alike
Was there two presidents? Yes… now think a little more on why leader cobra would save duke his old friend? And did you really see dukes face? Every action movie needs a twist.
Hey, first reply to this comment! They could have put the dog tags from original Duke onto fake Duke! Also, USE PROPER GRAMMAR! ????Please.????
If you watch carefully in the background when the cobra soldiers are coming to fire bullets in the well – two people are carrying someone off in stretcher in the background – left side! Could be Duke and nano-mites are on a dead double with dukes tags! I said it first!1
hell yes
hell yes
I would like to see another GI Joe movie, but personally I would like to see Duke brought back. I felt like, if he is supposed to be dead, he did not get a proper movie death for a main character–no close up on his face when they went around gather dog tags, no proper closure and he was kind of forgotten about as the movie progressed. Thus, it would be reasonable that the lack of closure left the door open for Duke’s character to be brought back through some means.
I would enjoy a 3rd GI Joe movie. I enjoyed the 2nd one, but one thing I noticed was Duke’s character didn’t get proper closure. He seemed to be sort of forgotten about as the movie progressed and there were no close ups on his face when they went around gather dog tags after the explosion. This could leave the door open for his character to be brought back by some means. That would be interesting and fans would like it.
MUST BRING BACK, DUKE! I want a third one, but, mainly to bring back Duke. Now, that being said, I do want to see a third that follows the second. Honestly, the second was alright, if, Duke returns. Also, it would be great to see Scarlett (Rachel Nichols) back. Also, Duke and Scarlett could be together, as in, the cartoons. However, the main thing for the third is to bring back Duke. Also, keep Snakeyes, this is the one constant in the GI Joe’s. Everyone knows SNAKEYES RULES!!!!!!!!!!
A third…but this time get J.J Abrams or Brad Bird on the job.
They’re both enjoyable films, but if an entire franchise is to be lifted, J.J Abrams or Brad Bird need to get on the third one.
Hell yeah~ Watched GI Joe: Retaliation for 2 times and I feel like watching it again and again~ I hope Duke will return and I hope Storm Shadow will join the Joes~ Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow = Perfect combination~ oh and I hope my Jinx will get more screentime, she’s amazing :3
I hope that they can have it ready by next year that would be spectacular
Hell yea 2 was the shit
Yes I Would Like GI Joe 3 Movie.
Don’t make a third one if it will be utter crap like the 2nd one was. Destro was just ‘off the team’ just like that? Huh? No baroness, Duke gets ‘killed off’ with no closure. You should have named the movie the ‘Rock and Bruce Willis’ show. Also ninjas are cool but it was way over done. Lastly, Cobra commander needs way more air time. The saving grace of this film was firefly. Some major retooling needs done
i really waiting the G.I JOE 3.
HELL YEA !
I really waiting for G.I Joe 3.
HELL YEA !
After the third one a reboot directed by Ridley Scott with the style of blackhawk down
I would love to see another GI Joe movie but how? thanks to that idiot director Chu, he killed all the good guys, there some positives in the movie like the story between snake eyes and storm shadow but why would you kill off one of the main characters, Duke. That could have been written better and what was Bruce Willis’s role in the movie? Hell I like him a lot his movies are great but his role was not written well at all.
Make Clair cooper as the Baroness
Obviously Yes, only for the tech… and that Snake…
Aslong as Storm Shadow is there.
????Would love to see a third! But why’d you have to kill off Duke! C’mon guys! What I’d like to see in the movie is that Cobra actually replaced Duke’s body with a fake one and when Baroness refuses to return to Cobra, they threaten her with Duke, who has been injected with nano machines! (Or something like that!) J. K. Rowling can get away with murder(ing her characters) But not G.I. Joe! Oh! And maybe Destro is bent on revenge for Cobra Commander and Storm Shadow leaving him in the containment facility and some how escapes! HUAH!????
This is how see them bring back duke, when those Cobra soldiers came to clean up after they wiped out the Joes in the desert, i say Duke was still alive and Cobra took him . Becuz Duke and Cobra Commander have history together.
Make Clair Cooper the Baroness
[www.stylebistro.com]
Please, make Duke come back, he was my favorite character!
Gi joe 3: assault on cobra island! Retrieving a severely injured but healing duke.
want more of elodie yung [jynx] :))
YES! And you better put Duke back in by Nanos or any other means!!! He can NOT be replaced by the likes of Dwayne Johnson. This roll is made for Tatum Channing. So disappointed in your choice of kill off
I can’t wait for a gijoe 3 loved the first 2 . Bring back duke . Duke is one of the main joes. I would also like zerana and tomax and xomot in it .
If you watch the soldier Roadblock takes the Dogtags off in G.I. Joe Retaliation you will see the soldier has three clip pouches on his stomach and a strip on his chest.. Now if you look closely at Dukes clothes just before the attack as they are getting ready and even during the attack he has on a plated suit much like Roadblocks just a lighter color and no pouches or strip just square plates.. Which means the soldier that Roadblock removes the metal piece laying on the soldier and the dog tags from isn’t actually Duke.. So, with that I would say Duke is actually alive but a prisoner of Cobra and I have a feeling that instead of having Serpentor being a merging of different historical figures DNA which would be quite impossible maybe they might actually make Duke the New Serpentor which might actually be pretty cool… Because Duke is an excellent militarist, soldier and would know all the battle techniques needed to win against his former team G.I. Joe and friend Roadblock
I like Adam’s idea.maybe have destro escape behind the scenes & use duke’s dna to create serpentor to replace Cobra commander for leaving him in there.since they were trying to convert Duke in the first one that makes since. Also, I assumed the commander left Destro there because the Zeus weapon was already completed & he really didn’t need him at that point. After all, he was pretty much just the weapon maker. Not to mention Destro was pissed off at him at the end of the 1st one for putting the permanent mask on his face.
Love the GI Joe. However, I couldn’t enjoy the rest of the Retaliation movie once Duke was killed off. I loved the chemistry between Roadblock and Duke and would have enjoyed more screen time with both. Great that they’re doing a 3rd movie being that I love snake eyes and storm shadow. I did miss Scarlett. However, I probably will not go to the theaters to watch the new movie since a GI Joe movie without Duke is not complete or successful…
If one of them needs to be return. Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Ripcord, The Baroness, Destro and a rest should be returning. Hayden Christensen who played Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars 2&3 that he should be cast as Dusty the Desert Trooper. Sebastian Stan who played Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier from Captain America that he could be cast as Blowtorch, Cross Country, Airtight or a different character. Tobey Maguire who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man from all 3 Spider-Man movies that he could be cast as Beachhead or different character.