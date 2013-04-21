‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ surpasses ‘G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra’ at the box-office

Just call Dwayne Johnson “Franchise Viagra.”

After previously giving a box-office boost to both the “Fast & Furious” and “Journey” franchises (“Fast Five” and “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” far out-grossed their predecessors worldwide), Johnson has worked a similar kind of magic on the “G.I. Joe” series, as “Retaliation” has now officially bested “The Rise of Cobra” at the box-office with over a global take of over $320 million – a significant jump over the latter’s $302 million (though it should be noted that unlike “Retaliation,” “Cobra” did not enjoy the benefit of those 3D surcharges).

“Retaliation’s” overseas performance is no doubt what put the sequel over the top, with a full two-thirds of the film’s receipts coming from foreign markets. Domestically the film has grossed slightly over $111 million to “Cobra’s” $150 million, and it probably won’t top out at much more than $120 million before all is said and done. Nevertheless, the former cost significantly less to produce than its predecessor, making this a clear win for Paramount – it’s no wonder, then, that they’re already planning a third installment.

Did you see “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”? Sound off in the comments.