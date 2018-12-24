View this post on Instagram
We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special.. We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I'm so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie. Couldn't ask for better partners on this.. I'm so lucky to have the one and only Patty Jenkins, as my director. She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our AMAZINGly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you! Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud… Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020! ❤️ Gal
Movies, unlike television, take forever to make, so here’s some good news and some less good news. The good first: Wonder Woman: 1984 finished shooting! The less good: You can’t see it for a year-and-a-half, almost to the date.
Yes, the sequel to the one DCEU movie everyone unemphatically loves isn’t slated for release until June 5, 2020. Besides, perfection doesn’t come quickly. Effects-heavy pictures take forever to complete, even with an army of first-rate professionals laboring night and day to bring you the content you so crave. Good things come to those who wait; on the other hand, seriously, eighteen whole months?
But ignore that for now: Wonder Woman: 1984 is done with principal photography! And Gal Gadot seems genuinely pumped at what she, director Patty Jenkins, and her amazing cast and crew completed.
“We did it. Again!!” read the actress’ caption. “We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”
Gadot also praised Patty Jenkins, the returning director, who with the 2017 original became the first woman who helmed a major modern comic book movie. The picture showed Gadot on what looked like a Washington D.C. street, surrounded by her many coworkers. She looked happy, as did everyone else.
In the meantime, you’ll have to sit through three more DCEU movies before Wonder Woman 2 even comes out, and that’s not even including Aquaman. Hopefully Cyborg will tide you over.
(Via Deadline)
