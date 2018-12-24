Movies, unlike television, take forever to make, so here’s some good news and some less good news. The good first: Wonder Woman: 1984 finished shooting! The less good: You can’t see it for a year-and-a-half, almost to the date.

Yes, the sequel to the one DCEU movie everyone unemphatically loves isn’t slated for release until June 5, 2020. Besides, perfection doesn’t come quickly. Effects-heavy pictures take forever to complete, even with an army of first-rate professionals laboring night and day to bring you the content you so crave. Good things come to those who wait; on the other hand, seriously, eighteen whole months?

But ignore that for now: Wonder Woman: 1984 is done with principal photography! And Gal Gadot seems genuinely pumped at what she, director Patty Jenkins, and her amazing cast and crew completed.

“We did it. Again!!” read the actress’ caption. “We shot in 4 very different locations in 3 countries, and I’m so soooo proud of the almost 1000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.”

Gadot also praised Patty Jenkins, the returning director, who with the 2017 original became the first woman who helmed a major modern comic book movie. The picture showed Gadot on what looked like a Washington D.C. street, surrounded by her many coworkers. She looked happy, as did everyone else.

In the meantime, you’ll have to sit through three more DCEU movies before Wonder Woman 2 even comes out, and that’s not even including Aquaman. Hopefully Cyborg will tide you over.

(Via Deadline)