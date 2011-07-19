‘Game of Thrones’ casts Stannis Baratheon, Melisandre for Season 2

Two of the most important roles for the upcoming second season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have been cast, with producers snagging their Stannis Baratheon and Melisandre.

According to EW.com , Stephen Dillane and Carice van Houten have landed the key parts.

Stannis Baratheon is brother to the late King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). More specifically, he’s the eldest living Baratheon brother, which means he thinks he has a very strong claim on the Iron Throne. In the George R.R. Martin novels, Stannis is morally rigid and assertive leader with a strong sense of strategy, but no ability to win the hearts of his men. Stannis is also in the middle of a spiritual conversion, with Melisandre as the very powerful woman with more than a little influence over the aspiring king and his shifting faith.

“Game of Thrones” will resume production next Monday. The show’s stars and producers will be at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Thursday.

A Tony winner for “The Real Thing,” Dillane also earned an Emmy nod for his work as Thomas Jefferson on HBO’s “John Adams.” His feature credits include “King Arthur,” “The Hours” and “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”

Van Houten had her breakout role in Paul Verhoven’s “Black Book.” She’s subsequently been seen in “Valkyrie” and “Repo Men.”