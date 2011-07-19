‘Game of Thrones’ casts Stannis Baratheon, Melisandre for Season 2

Two of the most important roles for the upcoming second season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have been cast, with producers snagging their Stannis Baratheon and Melisandre.
According to EW.com, Stephen Dillane and Carice van Houten have landed the key parts.
Stannis Baratheon is brother to the late King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). More specifically, he’s the eldest living Baratheon brother, which means he thinks he has a very strong claim on the Iron Throne. In the George R.R. Martin novels, Stannis is morally rigid and assertive leader with a strong sense of strategy, but no ability to win the hearts of his men. Stannis is also in the middle of a spiritual conversion, with Melisandre as the very powerful woman with more than a little influence over the aspiring king and his shifting faith.
“Game of Thrones” will resume production next Monday. The show’s stars and producers will be at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Thursday.
A Tony winner for “The Real Thing,” Dillane also earned an Emmy nod for his work as Thomas Jefferson on HBO’s “John Adams.” His feature credits include “King Arthur,” “The Hours” and “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”
Van Houten had her breakout role in Paul Verhoven’s “Black Book.” She’s subsequently been seen in “Valkyrie” and “Repo Men.”
Stannis isn’t the eldest–he’s the middle child.
I read it as the eldest remaining brother.
Anyway, glad this puts to rest the rumors that Mel Gibson was cast to play Stannis.
I intended it as “oldest living,” hence his claim to the throne. Clearly it didn’t read that way. Fixed!
-Daniel
Mel gibson would have been great if
a) he hadn’t lost his mind
and
b) was willing to do a tv show
Just one clarification — Stannis is not Robert’s older brother, he’s the older of Robert’s two younger brothers (the youngest being Renly).
stephen dillane was that handsome guy who played Jefferson? interesting..
LOL—they’ve cast someone who is older than Mark Addy to play King Robert’s younger brother :) I’m not familiar with Dillane, but I’ve heard he’s an excellent actor. Stannis is one of my favorite characters, so I’m excited to see him in action.
(I would have cried tears of anguish if they cast Mel Gibson as Stannis.)
Van Hauten looks perfect for Melisandre. Here’s hoping she is a great actress, too. Thank goodness they didn’t cast Trisha Helfer. Nothing against Number 6, but I don’t think it was the right role for her.
Hey Dan, how far are you in the books?
Apparently, many of you need to take reading comprehension classes or you wouldn’t keep pointing out that Stannis isn’t the eldest Baratheon. The writer stated that Stannis is the “eldest LIVING Baratheon”, not the eldest of the three brothers.
AntagonisticallyYours – No, I tweaked the phrasing, which was previously correct, but obviously confusing. Now it’s clear. Clarity is good!
-Daniel