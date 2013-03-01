‘Game of Thrones’ characters are larger than life in 12 new season 3 campaign images

03.01.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

The new season of “Game of Thrones” is almost here.

Following the recent release of the season 3 trailer, these new ads feature some of the show’s most beloved — and hated — characters. 

The images will appear in outdoor and print ads next week, but HBO wanted to give fans another early look at the highly-anticipated season 3, which debuts on March 31.

Check them out here:

