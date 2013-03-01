‘Game of Thrones’ characters are larger than life in 12 new season 3 campaign images

The new season of “Game of Thrones” is almost here.
Following the recent release of the season 3 trailer, these new ads feature some of the show’s most beloved — and hated — characters.
The images will appear in outdoor and print ads next week, but HBO wanted to give fans another early look at the highly-anticipated season 3, which debuts on March 31.
Check them out here:
So they really wussed out on Tyrion’s “nose job” from the books. I expected as much, but this is really sad. He is supposed to look like an unspeakable, noseless half-faced freak.
Do you really want Peter Dinklage to have to sit through four hours of make-up every day and not be able to make proper facial expressions? I’m fine with how far they decided to go here. Tyrion doesn’t need to look like Voldemort.
We all know liberties are going to be taken with adaptations. Ultimately, I’m kind of glad they didn’t try to force the major disfigurement, due to the extremity of it. The image in my mind from the books is still in place. No biggie.