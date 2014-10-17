‘Game of Thrones’’ Maisie Williams discusses potential ‘Last of Us’ role

(CBR) In an interview with “Flicks and the City,” “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams opens up about her involvement in Screen Gems” upcoming adaptation of the blockbuster video game “The Last of Us,” and teases her interest in a superhero project.

“I had a lunch a little while ago and we spoke about the possibility of me playing Ellie – and that”s really exciting and I would absolutely love to,” says Williams, who”s been rumored for the role of Ellie, a teenage girl journeying across a post-apocalyptic United States. “It kind of all came about on Twitter a long time ago. The power of Twitter still never ceases to amaze me. I went to a lunch and we spoke a little bit about it, and then they announced at [San Diego] Comic Con that we had spoken about it, and since then in like every interview people have been asking me about it. Honestly I would love to and I think they would love me to play Ellie also, and that”s where it is at the moment. There”s no script, no director – it”s still very early days for the whole project, but if it all goes ahead soon enough I think, yeah, I would love to.

Neil Druckmann, the writer behind the video game, is currently writing the screenplay.

As if heading up a feature adaptation for a major game weren”t enough, Williams reveals she also wants to get into the superhero genre.

“There”s not much I can talk about, but there”s actually been a very exciting project and a very exciting group of people who have approached me about a new series,” she says. “I can”t say the title, I”m not saying anything about it, but it”s in that sort of superhero vein – in the same vein as 'Kick-Ass' where the superhero is not super and just has great intentions… It was going to originally be written as a graphic novel, it”s not based on anything. It was kind of inspired just from walking around Comic Con and seeing so many woman dressed as all these sexualized female superheroes and just thinking if I was a superhero, I would just want to wear a hoodie and jeans – and taking that and making it into a superhero that isn”t wearing spandex and isn”t a sexy Catwoman or that sort of thing.”

