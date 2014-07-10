‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Orange Is The New Black,’ ‘Fargo’ lead 2014 Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy shook things up on Thursday (July 10) morning with nominations for the 66th Emmy Awards, nods that included a lot of fresh blood, but still simultaneously found a way to be perplexingly stuck in predictable Emmy ruts.
It was a morning that saw big Emmy breakthroughs for “Orange Is The New Black,” “Fargo” and “Silicon Valley,” but saw limitations to the expected comeback for “The Good Wife,” as Emmy voters continued to keep the faith with “Downton Abbey.”
With an impressive 19 nominations, “Game of Thrones” was this year's leading nominee.
In addition to a Drama Series nomination, “Game of Thrones” picked up nods for Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Diana Rigg, plus a writing nomination for showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and a directing nod for Neil Marshall.
Facing off against “Game of Thrones” will be “Mad Men,” which avoided some of the predicted attrition, “House of Cards,” “Downton Abbey” and predicted frontrunners “Breaking Bad” and “True Detective.”
Yes, that means snubbed shows include “Good Wife,” “The Americans,” “Hannibal” and many more.
HBO's decision to position “True Detective” in the Drama category paid off with 12 nominations, including predicted writing and directing nominations and nods for both leading men, though supporting actress Michelle Monaghan failed to earn a nomination.
“True Detective” leads Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are going against Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, multiple winner Bryan Cranston and last year's winner Jeff Daniels for “The Newsroom.”
On the Lead Actress in a Drama side, two-time defending champion Claire Danes of “Homeland” is going against Kerry Washington, Robin Wright, Michelle Dockery, returning-from-the-outside Julianna Margulies and newcomer Lizzy Caplan of “Masters of Sex.” [“Masters of Sex” picked up five nominations in its first year, including well-deserved guest acting nods for Beau Bridges and Allison Janney.]
While the expected “Good Wife” comeback didn't fully materialize, Christine Baranski still leads the Supporting Actress in a Drama field along with Headey, “Downton” favorites Joanne Froggatt and Maggie Smith, Christina Hendricks and Anna Gunn.
On the Drama Supporting Actor side, Gunn's co-star Aaron Paul goes against Dinklage, Josh Charles, Mandy Patinkin, Jim Carter and “Ray Donovan” co-star Jon Voight, who may be a newcomer to this category, but surely isn't really a “newcomer.”
There were surprises aplenty on the Comedy side, where new entries “Orange Is The New Black” and “Silicon Valley” made the Outstanding Comedy Series field against “The Big Bang Theory,” “Louie,” “Veep” and perennial winner “Modern Family.”
It was a huge morning for “Orange Is The New Black,” which picked up 12 nominations, with particular domination in the Guest Actress in a Comedy category, where Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne were all wildly deserving nominees.
“Orange” star Taylor Schilling is up for Lead Actress in a Comedy against returning favorites Lena Dunham, Melissa McCarthy, Edie Falco, Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Also snagging an “Orange” acting nod was Supporting Actress in a Comedy nominee Kate Mulgrew, who finds herself up against Julie Bowen, Mayim Bialik, Anna Chlumsky and fellow category newbies Allison Janney for “Mom” and Kate McKinnon for “Saturday Night Live.”
Going backwards to Lead Actor in a Comedy, where nobody from “Orange Is The New Black” was eligible, Netflix was still able to snag a surprise nomination for “Derek” star Ricky Gervais, who goes against frequent winner Jim Parsons (also nominated for “Normal Heart”), Emmy juggernaut Louis C.K. (also nominated for writing, directing and his “SNL” hosting appearance) and Showtime leading men Matt LeBlanc, Don Cheadle and William H. Macy.
[Macy was the major beneficiary of Showtime's move to swap “Shameless” to the Comedy category, as Joan Cusack earned her obligatory nomination and the series also picked up a stunt coordination nomination for some reason.]
On the Supporting Actor in a Comedy front, you have last year's winner Tony Hale, regular nominees Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell, returning nominee Adam Driver, minor surprise Fred Armisen and newcomer (again, not really a “newcomer”) Andre Braugher, one of the few bright spots on a disappointing morning for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
With 18 nominations, “Fargo” is the leading play on the Movie/Miniseries side.
In the Outstanding Miniseries category, “Fargo” will face off against “American Horror Story: Coven,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” “Luther,” “The White Queen” and “Treme,” which benefitted from eligibility strangeness to pick up four nominations for its shortened final season.
Big “Fargo” nominees” include Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman (also nominated for “Sherlock”), Allison Tolman and Colin Hanks, as well as creator/writer Noah Hawley.
Check out the list of nominees.
And stay tuned for Alan Sepinwall's analysis.
Kate Mara….ugh. Any nominations for this series are mind boggling, but that one in particular is unfathomable.
Also, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Moss should have been here. And won their respective categories.
i’m still pissed that dan and alan didn’t go off on how awful season 2 of house of cards was… they just kind of politely disengaged from the conversation. there’s still time in an emmy focused podcast for them to tear into it and i really hope they do.
Sad for Brooklyn 99 on the comedy side and The Americans on the drama side. Samberg deserved a nomination over some of those guys in the lead actor category.
Happy for Fargo, all well deserved, hope they can get some wins. Also, Silicon Valley seems like a nice surprise, although would have rather Brooklyn got the spot.
I look forward to the showdown between True Detective and Breaking Bad. Or just watching Jeff Daniels win again (shaking head).
Worst nominations in years.
Is it just being a curmudgeon to point out just how blatant a case of category fraud it is to put Alison Tolman in the supporting category? I mean it wouldn’t surprise me if she had twice as much screentime as Billy Bob over the run of the series.
Seriously, why is she in supporting? That makes no sense at all. She was clearly the lead of that show.
The answer is likely a cynical one: they decided she has a better shot at winning in supporting, and also she’s not even famous so whatever.
I would think it would be to avoid Jessica Lange and other big actresses, but her fellow nominees in the supporting actress category have a combined 24 Emmy nominations and three wins, 23 Golden Globe nominations and eight wins, and 14 Oscar nominations and three wins. It’s a murder’s row.
Downton Abbey, really? Have any of the voters watched it since season 2? The worst thing about the emmys is the inability to admit a show that once was good, is no longer.
I think the clearest indication that people mostly just skim the categories and vote for people they like or recognize is the Guest Actor and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominees. Were those four episodes of SNL the best four of the season? Not necessarily. But Fallon, C.K., Fey, and McCarthy are all well-liked, and so check, check, check, check.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that, in the end. I don’t have time to watch every notable TV show, and I love TV enough to listen to a twice-weekly podcast about it, and I’m sure the people eligible to vote for Emmy’s watch even less TV than I do.
Of all the stupid nominations, I think all the host nominations for SNL were the only ones that made me actively go “WTF”. Like, the Louis C.K. episode was good but really?
Poor Tatiana Maslany. Maybe give her a couple more characters to play and she’ll get a nod next year.
Is there some PBS equivalent to Harvey Weinstein? Because Downton Abbey peaked years ago. I could maybe understand a Maggie Smith nomination because of her general awesomeness, but no one else at this point. And it takes valuable spaces from great work like that of Dean Norris and of course Tatiana Maslany.
Emmy Rossum got jobbed again!
The nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series are all very talented people, but that is a strange list in that category.
On one hand, it shows how the medium has evolved in a positive way with cable and shows like Louie that aren’t intended to be pure comedy.
On the other hand, it also shows just how far gone we are from the classic funny sitcom era. Aside from Parsons depending on your TBBT mileage, there’s no Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Ray Romano, Michael J. Fox, etc.
Not saying I loved all those shows, but they were giants of the medium and we don’t really have that anymore.
So, this means Jeff Daniels has a decent chance to repeat because of Emmy Complacency, right?
Ponder this and despair.