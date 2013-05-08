‘Game of Thrones” Richard Madden to star in Disney’s ‘Cinderella’

“Cinderella” has finally found her Prince Charming.

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden will be going from the brutal fantasy world of Westeros to the more famly-friendly fantasy of Disney’s upcoming new take on the “Cinderella” tale.

The actor has signed on to play the Prince in the upcoming live-action “Cinderella,” which stars Lily James (“Wrath of the Titans”) in the title role and Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother.

James won the coveted title role after the studio looked at a number of other up-and-coming actresses.