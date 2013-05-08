‘Game of Thrones” Richard Madden to star in Disney’s ‘Cinderella’

“Cinderella” has finally found her Prince Charming.
“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden will be going from the brutal fantasy world of Westeros to the more famly-friendly fantasy of Disney’s upcoming new take on the “Cinderella” tale.

The actor has signed on to play the Prince in the upcoming live-action “Cinderella,” which stars Lily James (“Wrath of the Titans”) in the title role and Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother.

James won the coveted title role after the studio looked at a number of other up-and-coming actresses. 

Sir Kenneth Branagh (“Thor,” multiple Shakespeare adaptations) is directing from a script by Chris Weitz (“Golden Compass”). Mark Romanek (“Never Let Me Go”) was originally slated to directed, but eventually dropped out. 
Madden is best-known for playing Robb Stark, King of the North, on HBO’s acclaimed “Game of Thrones,” which is currently in its third season. 

On the big screen, he will soon be seen in “A Promise,” alongside Rebecca Hall and Alan Rickman.

No release date has yet been set for “Cinderella,” but it’s expected to hit theaters sometime in 2014. 

