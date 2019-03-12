HBO Finally Reveals The Length Of The First Two ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episodes

03.11.19 1 hour ago

HBO

When it comes to Game of Thrones, tensions are running as high as dragons fly. The eighth and final season of HBO’s hugely popular fantasy series is just over a month away and fans are clamoring for every morsel of information they can find — including the final episodes’ runtimes. (They’re also still mad about the “Red Wedding,” so go figure.) Thanks to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the precise lengths of the first two episodes of the new season are now public knowledge.

The report claims the very first of Game of Thrones‘ final episodes, which airs Sunday, April 14th at 9 p.m. ET, is 54 minutes in length. The following Sunday, April 21st, the final season’s second episode will taunt viewers for a slightly longer runtime of 58 minutes. As for the remainder of the season 8 episodes, nothing official is known about their precise lengths.

Though Monday’s reported lengths of 54 and 58 minutes for episodes one and two respectively add credence to previously publicized rumors and public comments regarding the expected runtimes. In January, an Orange Cinema Series presentation on the final Game of Thrones episodes indicated that the first two episodes would be 60 minutes each, while the final four would clock in at over 80 minutes each. A month earlier, director David Nutter said that “season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP