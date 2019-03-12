HBO

When it comes to Game of Thrones, tensions are running as high as dragons fly. The eighth and final season of HBO’s hugely popular fantasy series is just over a month away and fans are clamoring for every morsel of information they can find — including the final episodes’ runtimes. (They’re also still mad about the “Red Wedding,” so go figure.) Thanks to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, the precise lengths of the first two episodes of the new season are now public knowledge.

The report claims the very first of Game of Thrones‘ final episodes, which airs Sunday, April 14th at 9 p.m. ET, is 54 minutes in length. The following Sunday, April 21st, the final season’s second episode will taunt viewers for a slightly longer runtime of 58 minutes. As for the remainder of the season 8 episodes, nothing official is known about their precise lengths.

Though Monday’s reported lengths of 54 and 58 minutes for episodes one and two respectively add credence to previously publicized rumors and public comments regarding the expected runtimes. In January, an Orange Cinema Series presentation on the final Game of Thrones episodes indicated that the first two episodes would be 60 minutes each, while the final four would clock in at over 80 minutes each. A month earlier, director David Nutter said that “season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)