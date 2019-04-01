HBO

Our long national Game of Thrones-less nightmare is almost over. HBO’s mega-hit returns on April 14, meaning next Sunday is our final Sunday without Thrones until May 26, the weekend after the series finale (got that?). But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. HBO is savoring the mania over the network’s biggest hit with two new promos released last night; most of the footage had already appeared in the season eight trailer, but there’s some new stuff, too, including Beric Dondarrion and his trust flaming sword, Daenerys rocking a killer new braid, and most awwww-ingly, Jon Snow and Arya, together again.

JON AND ARYA IN THE SAME SHOT HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/rCz6uovQnn — osha (@oshawildling) April 1, 2019

They haven’t shared a scene together since season one; of all the Starks, she was the closest to her half-brother (“half-brother”), and he repaid her kindness by gifting her a sword, Needle. Fun fact! In George R.R. Martin’s original outline for A Song of Ice and Fire, Arya and Jon were romantically involved, which, no: