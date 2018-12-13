HBO

Gwendoline Christie is in the upcoming Steve Carell movie, Welcome to Marwen, which comes out next week. She’s also in the final season of Game of Thrones, which comes out in four months. What do you think she was asked about on the Welcome to Marwen red carpet? If you guessed GoT, you’re right. If you also guess the final season of GoT might affect your mental well being, you’re also right. Via E!:

“You’re going to need therapy,” Christie says, but she could not confirm or deny Erin’s question about whether or not people are dying. “I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help.” “I think it’s going to make me incredibly emotional,” she says. “We’re all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it’s been a truly incredible thing to be a part of.”

The ending of Game of Thrones is extremely important for many reasons. Will it be good? Will it be satisfying? Will it be true to George R.R. Martin’s vision of the ending? Will George R.R. Martin ever get around to finishing the actual source material? If so, will George R.R. Martin’s ending be any good? Could he change the book ending based on the reaction to the show’s ending? Look, there’s just a lot at stake here and eventually, we are all going to have to deal with it.